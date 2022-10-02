Jacoby Brissett’s Net worth: Deshaun Watson’s Backup Has Had One of the Craziest Journeys in the NFL

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been through one of the wildest journeys in the NFL. Thus far, he has played for four different teams in seven years.

Jacoby Brissett is a 29-year-old American football quarterback who plays for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. He attended NC State after playing college football for Florida.

The New England Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Post that, Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts just after his rookie season. In 2021, he played for the Miami Dolphins before eventually joining the Browns.

Jacoby’s net worth is estimated to be $5.5 million in 2022. Brissett is said to have earned $41 million in his career. His annual salary as a successful footballer is estimated to be $580,038.

In June 2016, Brissett had agreed to a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract. Before trading him to the Colts, the Patriots completed the first year of the contract.

A normal NFL fan: Mitch Trubisky vs. Jacoby Brissett with high winds and a chance for rain who tf is going to enjoy watching this game?? Sports bettors: pic.twitter.com/psDvDnYuff — br_betting (@br_betting) September 22, 2022

Jacoby Brissett’s Crazy NFL Journey

In 2019, Indianapolis extended Brissett’s contract by two years and $30 million. Brissett’s contract extension would keep him with the Colts through the 2020 NFL season while also increasing his base pay by 272% from the previous year. Additionally, he got a $7 million roster bonus in 2020.

As his position has shifted from starter to backup over the past two years, Brissett has signed more contracts that benefit the organisation. Brissett agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract to serve as Miami’s backup in the summer of 2021.

He signed a $4.65 million, one-year deal with the Browns in 2022. There have been ups and downs in Brissett’s career, including a trade, a lucrative extension, and a shift to backup status. His NFL career has been quite the head-turner.

Which part of the pig’s skin is actually a football ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

The New England Patriots selected Brissett with the 91st overall choice in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was chosen that year as the sixth quarterback overall. On June 16, 2016, Brissett agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the Patriots, which he personally negotiated.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Brissett in a trade for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on September 2, 2017, as the team was in need of a new quarterback following Andrew Luck’s injury. On September 10 of last year, Brissett made his Colts debut. He remained there till 2020.

Brissett signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on March 18, 2021, reuniting him with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was Brissett’s linebacker coach during his rookie season with the team.

Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on March 25, 2022 after Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games.

