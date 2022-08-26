Jacoby Brissett savagely trolls $230 million QB Deshaun Watson, says it’s easy NOT to be like him

Jacoby Brissett, who is set to take on the Q1 responsibility in Deshaun Watson’s absence had a savage response when asked how hard it is for him not to try to be Deshaun on the field.

Undoubtedly, the man who has made the headlines probably more than any other footballer in recent times is Deshaun Watson. This offseason, the Cleveland Browns had already hinted that they were in mood to persist with Baker Mayfield.

In their quest to find an able replacement, they offered a massive deal to Deshaun Watson. However, Deshaun’s legal troubles gave more headaches to the Browns instead of solving the QB problem. The quarterback inked a massive, five-year, $230 million deal this summer, fully guaranteed.

Facing a barrage of sexual harassment allegations, many wanted Deshaun to face severe punishment. However, he was handed a six game suspension which, as expected, received huge backlash.

Later, the suspension was adjusted to 11 games and a $5 million ban. In Deshaun’s absence, Jacoby Brissett is set to be Browns’ QB1. Recently, Jacoby had a rather savage response when he was asked to comment on Deshaun Watson.

Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: "It's very easy for me not to be Deshaun"

Jacoby Brissett takes a sly dig at Deshaun Watson

Jacoby was signed as a backup by the Browns as it was evident that Watson is going to get suspended, at least for a few games. Now when Deshaun’s suspension has been finalized, Brissett has a lot riding on his shoulders.

Recently, Brissett was asked by a reporter if it was “hard not to try to be Deshaun Watson on the field.” In response, Jacoby said, “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun.”

Whether his statement was a sly dig at Watson or merely an observation, we can’t say for sure but a little smirk while answering the question was probably a giveaway.

While speaking the the media, Jacoby recently reflected on how he is adjusting to the new role. He stated that he is grasping a lot of knowledge and is excited about his future with the Browns.

Jacoby is an experienced campaigner. Although he hasn’t had an extended stint with any particular franchise over the years, he has been active in the league for six seasons and this might just be the opportunity he needed to prove himself.

As far as Deshaun is concerned, he will return in week 13 when the Browns will take on his former franchise, the Houston Texans. It will be interesting to see how that transpire.

