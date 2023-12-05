Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Showers Love On the Bengals QB After OT Thriller Against the Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a thrilling 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. Jake Browning who has been starting for the Bengals after Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury, led his side to their sixth victory in twelve games. It was the quarterback’s first win as a starter for the Bengals and he celebrated this achievement with his girlfriend after the game.

The Bengals ended their losing streak of three games in an intense Week 13 matchup. Both the teams entered the overtime with a score of 31 each, however, Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in the overtime gave the Bengals a three-point lead. It was for the first time since 1990, that the Cincinnati Bengals won a road game on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals head coach couldn’t contain his excitement while stating his performance as “He just lit the world on fire”. However, as the Bengals celebrated, Trevor Lawrence‘s departure from the game in the fourth quarter dealt a devastating blow to the Jaguars. This occurred after the Jaguars’ left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on the QB’s ankle right after he sacked him.

As Jake Browning shone on the field, his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, was proudly cheering up for him from the stands at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Niles was seen patiently waiting and controlling her excitement as her partner walked towards her after winning the game. However, it wasn’t long before the two celebrated and the cameras captured the heartwarming moment between the two.

Jake Browning’s Girlfriend’s Joyous Post-Game Celebration

Browning’s girlfriend shared a video on her Instagram, celebrating the Monday Night win. After the game, when the quarterback approached her, Niles enthusiastically jumped on him, giving him a tight hug. She stayed close to her boyfriend, and they shared some sweet kisses.

She also shared a story of herself in which she could be seen in the stands while wearing a Browning’s No.6 jersey. In the following story, Stephanie posted Bengals QB NFL stats of the game against the Jaguars. Last night, Browning threw for 354 yards and a passing touchdown while completing 32 of 37 passes. The quarterback also ran to score a touchdown which further solidified his potential on the field, leaving a lasting impression.