HomeSearch

Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Showers Love On the Bengals QB After OT Thriller Against the Jaguars

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 05, 2023

Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Showers Love On the Bengals QB After OT Thriller Against the Jaguars

Jake Browning, Stephanie Niles; Credit: USA TODAY Sports, Instagram

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a thrilling 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. Jake Browning who has been starting for the Bengals after Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury, led his side to their sixth victory in twelve games. It was the quarterback’s first win as a starter for the Bengals and he celebrated this achievement with his girlfriend after the game.

The Bengals ended their losing streak of three games in an intense Week 13 matchup. Both the teams entered the overtime with a score of 31 each, however, Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in the overtime gave the Bengals a three-point lead. It was for the first time since 1990, that the Cincinnati Bengals won a road game on Monday Night Football.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1731897160571216253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Bengals head coach couldn’t contain his excitement while stating his performance as “He just lit the world on fire”. However, as the Bengals celebrated, Trevor Lawrence‘s departure from the game in the fourth quarter dealt a devastating blow to the Jaguars. This occurred after the Jaguars’ left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on the QB’s ankle right after he sacked him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0dooNKO58b/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As Jake Browning shone on the field, his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, was proudly cheering up for him from the stands at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Niles was seen patiently waiting and controlling her excitement as her partner walked towards her after winning the game. However, it wasn’t long before the two celebrated and the cameras captured the heartwarming moment between the two.

Jake Browning’s Girlfriend’s Joyous Post-Game Celebration

Browning’s girlfriend shared a video on her Instagram, celebrating the Monday Night win. After the game, when the quarterback approached her, Niles enthusiastically jumped on him, giving him a tight hug. She stayed close to her boyfriend, and they shared some sweet kisses.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1732015712703525120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

She also shared a story of herself in which she could be seen in the stands while wearing a Browning’s No.6 jersey. In the following story, Stephanie posted Bengals QB NFL stats of the game against the Jaguars. Last night, Browning threw for 354 yards and a passing touchdown while completing 32 of 37 passes. The quarterback also ran to score a touchdown which further solidified his potential on the field, leaving a lasting impression.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava