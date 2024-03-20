“Kidd Gonna Be Best Friends”: NFL World Goes Crazy as Bengals Duo Evan McPherson & Logan Wilson Become Baby Daddies on Same Day

In an incredible coincidence, Bengals teammates Evan McPherson and Logan Wilson became dads on the same day on 15th March 2024, with their babies even being born in the same hospital. Even more incredibly, both athletes became girl dads. McPherson welcomed daughter Merritt, while Wilson welcomed daughter Kambry.

The new dad shared news of the birth of their respective girls on their social media. Placekicker McPherson welcomed his daughter Merritt Hayes with his wife Gracie, and the couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. The new parents posted a carousel of photos of their baby girl in the hospital and at home, looking like the perfect family.

Linebacker Wilson also welcomed daughter Kambry with wife Morgan in a joint post on Instagram. Keeping it simple, the new parents showed off their baby girl in a sweet black-and-white snapshot, smiling down on their newborn in the hospital. Both new dads sported apparel with ‘Girl Dad’ written on it. We have a couple of proud girl dads on our hands in Cincinnati. Bengals nation was buzzing with positivity and awe for the duo and this strange coincidence as many took to celebrating the new dads in the comments:

One fan articulated that many of us must’ve been thinking after hearing this news as they tweeted, “Kidd Gonna Be Best Friends…”

Kambry Wilson’s Trip to The Chiropractor

Both sets of new parents are understandably witnessing an overhaul in their regular routines, with the addition of the new members of their families. Five days into the world, Kambry Wilson and Merritt McPherson are already doing important things. Wilson’s wife took to Instagram to share how the newborn has thrown off everyone’s sleep schedule.

The little girl is already taking great care of her health and even went to her first chiropractic appointment. Merritt McPherson might not have made any appointments yet, but she’s given important tasks to her canine brothers at home: looking after her. Evan McPherson shared on Instagram, “Her brothers are already obsessed with her!!” We envision a beautiful friendship between the two girls in the future!