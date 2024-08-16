New Record Alert: Bengals Sign 3-Year Kicker Evan McPherson To $10 Million in New Money

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is embraced by punter Kevin Huber after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 27-24, in overtime to reach Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals are looking to build a roster that could compete with the Chiefs in the AFC not only in the upcoming season but also in the long run. They hope to construct a core that’d lead their Super Bowl ambitions for years to come and have outlined their intention by offering Evan McPherson a record-breaking deal.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported on X that the franchise has handed their star kicker a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension. He will earn $10 million in the first year of his contract and will be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL next season.

Money Mac. Literally. The #Bengals agreed to terms on a three-year, $16.5 million extension with K Evan McPherson, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. McPherson will earn $10 million in new money in the first year of the deal, highest ever for a three-year kicker extension. pic.twitter.com/6OMpDepxwO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2024

McPherson is among the most reliable kickers in the league. The 25-year-old has an 83.9% conversion rate on field goals and has made 126 of his 132 extra-point attempts, including 40-of-40 last year. He’s been terrific from 50+ yards in his three-year career, converting 21 of 28 attempts from that distance.

A reliable kicker is difficult to find. The Bengals found one, they had no intention of letting him, regardless of the steep cost. McPherson became the second kicker to sign a massive contract this month. Two weeks ago, the Chiefs handed Harrison Butker a four-year, $24.6 million contract extension, the biggest-ever deal for a kicker.

While players in other positions are signing record-breaking deals, the contract values for running back continue to falter.

Kickers Rise to Prominence While Running Backs Sink to the Bottom

McPherson and Butker’s massive contract extension showcases how highly the best teams value kickers. However, the importance of running backs is heading in the opposite direction.

In the 2024 season, they’ll earn around $1.8 million on average. Meanwhile, kickers will average $2.2 million a year. The only positions that earn less than running backs are long-snappers, punters, and full-backs.

However, the difference at the top is substantial. The AAV of Butker’s record-breaking deal is $6.5 million, substantially lower than Christian McAffrey, who signed a two-year, $38 million extension in June.

Jake Elliot and Justin Tucker’s contracts average $6 million per season, while Alvin Kamara will rake in $15 million and Jonathan Taylor will earn $14 million in 2024. However, kickers can play for a decade or two, while running backs have a short shelf life.

The pass-heavy playsheets and teams’ preference for dual-threat quarterbacks have diminished the value of running back tremendously over the last five seasons. Players who cannot run routes and catch passes out of the backfield have no choice but to sign short-term deals or veteran minimum contracts.

The days of teams salivating at the prospect of having a bruising superstar running back are long gone.