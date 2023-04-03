Jalen Carter Caught Potentially Lying About Racing in New-Released Body Cam Footage From the Night of the Fatal Car Crash That Claimed 2 Lives

It keeps getting worse for Jalen Carter. First, he gets involved in a fatal car crash that claims the lives of those close to him. Second, he has an arrest warrant issued in his name in relation to the accident, right when he is attending the NFL Combine. He skips the Combine workouts and makes a mess of his Pro Day workouts as well. Now, bodycam footage from the night of the accident could do more irrevocable damage.

The fatal crash occurred on January 15. The night after the Georgia Bulldogs hosted a victory parade to celebrate their recent national championship win. Carter, who flew all the way back to Athens to surrender to Police during the NFL Combine, pleaded “No Contest” to both misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving, Carter was served with a 12-month probation sentence as a result of his involvement.

Bodycam footage might just deal a fatal blow to Jalen Carter ahead of the draft

Bodycam footage from the officer who interrogated Jalen Carter on the night of the accident has made its way to the public. One look at it, and anyone can figure out that it does not look very good for Carter. Even though he has not admitted to racing in court, he has not pleaded “Not Guilty” either. Combine that with his denying the charges on the bodycam footage, his credibility will be called into question.

In the video, Carter is also seen talking on the phone to someone. During the call, he tries to imply (rather directly) that the officer is trying to fish for something. The rapport between the officer and Carter immediately changed post the phone call, with the officer saying, “I’m not trying to get anything out of you. I am just trying to find out how this happened and what you saw of it.”

Will this new footage become a nail in the coffin for his draft stock?

While NFL players are known to have constant run-ins with law enforcement, teams will not be very happy about this development. It is still early to tell how this might affect his draft stock, though. However, it seems very likely that he will no longer be close enough to the #1 pick. In fact, he’d be lucky if he gets picked in the top 10. Then again, the NFL is full of surprises.

Part of why this could affect his draft stock drastically is because how some teams badly need him. This news could easily be twisted in a way to shatter his image. Just so that he comes by as a cheap draft pick. Or, if the intent is to hurt a rival, this could also become a tool to hype his value up. Hopefully, Carter has the strength to see through all the ups and downs that are inevitably coming his way ahead of Draft day.