“Gonna Be Funny as Sh*t When They Trade Him”: Eagles Fans React as Jalen Carter Gets His Full Body Tattooed

Most of us have a tattoo that we regret getting inked onto our bodies. It might have seemed like a great idea at the time. Maybe you even loved how it turned out. But years later, you look in the mirror and inevitably think, “Why did I get this?” Jalen Carter might have just fallen into that trap.

In a video that recently surfaced online, Carter was seen getting a full-body, Philadelphia Eagles-themed tattoo after winning his first Super Bowl with the team — a bold decision that some fans think he might come to regret down the line.

But let’s not overlook the fact that the tattoo Carter got looks awesome. He had several different artists work on the design leading up to the procedure, and the outcome is stunning. It features the Philadelphia skyline with a massive eagle alongside it, and even includes the South Apopka street sign. There’s also plenty of religious imagery, with an angel stomping the devil and several crosses mixed in.

All in all, it’s a beautiful work of art that Carter got inked. But the fans in the comments underneath the video had different thoughts entirely. Their minds immediately thought of what would happen if Carter were traded in the future.

“This is gonna be funny as sh*t when they trade him,” one wrote, laughing. “Better hope he doesn’t get traded,” another chimed in.

Better hope he doesn't get traded

It would be nothing short of embarrassing if Carter got traded in the next few seasons, so shortly after getting the tattoo. In a way, he’s put pressure on himself to perform and earn the right to stay in the city. But he’s a great young player, and those thoughts are far from his mind at the moment.

Other fans poked fun at the defensive linemen, though, once they found out he was put under anesthesia while getting the tattoo. They thought it showed a lack of toughness.

“Don’t count. Bro got put under anesthesia,” one joked. “Anesthesia tattoo?!” another remarked.

While it’s fun to make fun of the big 300 lb. lineman for not toughening up and doing the procedure awake, anesthesia tattoos are sometimes necessary for bigger operations. In Carter’s case, his full-body design required parts of him to be put to sleep as the pain threshold could’ve been dangerous to toy with.

Today, the tattoo looks great and makes complete sense why Carter got it. But like we said, there may come a day down the road when he looks in the mirror and questions, “Why did I get this?”

Tattoos are sometimes tough to get right. You want something worthwhile, but not too everlasting that it might look dated in the future. It might drive you so crazy picking the perfect time to get one that you’ll learn that just getting one and dealing with the consequences later is the more preferable route.

That seems to be exactly what Carter is doing here. What happens if he’s with Ben Johnson on the Chicago Bears in 2029? Who cares, he’s rich enough to deal with that problem when it comes up.