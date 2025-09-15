mobile app bar

Jalen Hurts Puts Chris Jones in His Place With Befitting Reply to Trash Talk Moments Before Fulltime

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts as he addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex.

Jul 23, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts as he addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles edged past the Kansas City Chiefs in a tense Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium, pulling out a 20-17 victory that sent Philly to 2-0 while dropping the Chiefs to 0-2 for the first time since 2014. But the final whistle wasn’t the only heated moment of the afternoon; there was also some trash talk that made headlines.

As the Eagles were closing out the game, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones couldn’t resist taking a jab at Jalen Hurts. “You don’t even have 100 yards,” Jones taunted, pointing out the quarterback’s modest stat line. Hurts didn’t hesitate with his clapback: “We won the f***king game. Shut your a** up.”

Yes, Jones was technically right. Hurts finished 15-of-22 passing for 101 yards with one rushing touchdown. The Eagles’ offense sputtered for much of the night, managing just 216 total yards compared to Kansas City’s 290. By most statistical measures, Hurts wasn’t at his best.

But none of that mattered when the clock hit zero. The Eagles, led by Hurts’ composition and timely playmaking, came away with the win. The Eagles quarterback reiterated the same during the post-game conference.

While admitting that he and the offense weren’t at their best, he said, “The most important thing is finding a way to win…I think as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

Obviously, fans were divided in their reaction. Eagles fans praised Hurts’ fiery response, while Chiefs fans took Jones’ side and called Hurts a “game manager.”

At the end of the day, though, Hurts got what mattered most. Jones walked off with two tackles and a bitter taste of defeat, while Hurts walked off with 101 yards, a rushing touchdown, and the last word.

