What Happened to Joe Burrow? How Long Is the Bengals QB Out For?

In Week 11, the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a major blow as they ruled out their star QB, Joe Burrow, because of a wrist injury sustained against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, following which there was an update on the QB’s recovery that left Bengals fans disheartened.

The Bengals suffered their third straight loss against the Steelers in Week 12, which has brought them to the bottom of the AFC North with a 5-6 record. After the loss, Bengals head coach Zach Taylor revealed that Burrow would undergo surgery on his wrist on Monday.

Burrow picked up a torn right wrist ligament, following which there were speculations that he might not return for the remaining games. Moreover, it has also been confirmed that Burrow will take months to recover and won’t achieve full healing until the next offseason.

After the Bengals lost to the Ravens, QB Joe Burrow revealed a day later that he felt a pop while he threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter. Burrow tried to continue playing the game but was ruled out after the play. Reporter Kelsey Conway later reported that Burrow had revealed that he would likely need surgery for the injury.

This now-deleted video from the Bengals‘ social media page has been making rounds on the internet. In it, Burrow can be seen wearing a brace on his right hand, which has now led to the league starting an investigation. If the team is found guilty of any wrongdoings, it could lead to a hefty fine. The video is reported to be before the Bengals had faced the Ravens.

Orthopedic Surgeon Forecasts Lengthy Recovery for Joe Burrow’s Wrist Injury

An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Timothy Kremchek, provided insights on Joe Burrow’s injury, suggesting it could take several months for him to recover. He discussed the complexity of wrist injuries, focusing on the complicated connection between ligaments and bones in the wrist. He said,

“So this is probably about a four to six-month injury, depending on which ligament it is.”

Kremchek also stated that leading specialists across the country would review Burrow’s MRI results to determine the right treatment. According to him, the Bengals QB might not achieve full recovery until spring, estimating the injury’s duration at four to six months.

The 27-year-old backup Jake Browning has taken Burrow’s place for the time being. Interestingly, he had never completed a pass in the NFL before replacing Burrow in Week 11. Pundits feel that the Bengals might just end their AFC championship appearance streak this season.