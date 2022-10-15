Mac Jones Injury Update: Will The Patriots Quarterback Play Against The Browns?

Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable. The Patriots are more likely to go with Zappe again.

Mac Jones was ruled out of the Patriots’ Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday. The New England Patriots appear to be getting closer to reintroducing their starting quarterback. Mac Jones, who missed Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, has been taking part in limited practice this week.

Jones has missed the last two games due to a high ankle sprain sustained in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In each of the last five practices, he has been listed as limited.

Jones took part in only one of the three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of the previous two games.

QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable on the Patriots injury report. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 14, 2022

The Patriots are doing well this season. They last defeated the Detroit Lions by a score of 29-0. However, Patriots would still want their quarterback back on the field for the next match against the Browns.

Also Read: “Matt Rhule Robbed Panthers of $40 Million & Didn’t Even Go To Prison”: NFL Twitter Destroys Former Panthers Coach For Earning Big Despite Disastrous Stint

Mac Jones Injury Update

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Bill Belichick, the Patriots head coach, has seen progress from injured quarterback Mac Jones but he isn’t sure if Jones will be able to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Before Friday’s practice, Belichick said, “Mac, I think, is making terrific improvement, and we’ll see where he is today. He unquestionably did do a lot more on Thursday than he did last Thursday, and I assume Friday will be the same. We’ll see, though.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/09FkUCAB26 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 14, 2022

Belichick stated earlier this week that the decision to reinstate Jones as his starting quarterback is not based on rookie Bailey Zappe’s performance, implying that it is a medical decision.

With the team travelling to Cleveland on Saturday, Belichick, along with Jones and the medical staff, may have to decide whether or not the second-year quarterback at less than 100 percent is a better option than a healthy Zappe.

While everyone is looking for Jones, the Patriots have made it clear that they will not play with him until his medical reports allow them to. On the other hand, their backup quarterback Zappe has already led the team to a 29-0 victory over the Lions and they will most likely go with Zappe this time as well.

Also Read: Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Sacks: Which Quarterback Has a Better Overall Record?