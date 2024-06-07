Jalen Hurts Tips His Hat to Randall Cunningham as Daughter Vashti Prepares Hard For 2024 Olympics

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with a smart phone while walking off the field after an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, Jalen Hurts has taken the Eagles to the Super Bowl and Philly is convinced he will do it again. But before Jalen Hurts, the fans of the Eagles pinned their hopes on Randall Cunningham. In his prime time, Randal was one of the best QBs of his generation. He brought a lot of success to Philly and has served as an inspiration for players on the Eagles. And now, his family of athletes are doing the same.

Randall isn’t the only athlete in his family. His daughter, Vashti Cunningham is making her own mark in the world of sports. The youngster is gearing up for the 2024 Olympics, representing the US in the long jump competition. As she prepares to represent her country internationally, Hurts has a message for her and her father. During a press conference, the current Eagles QB spoke about Randall and his daughter with gratitude and respect.

He tipped his hat off to the legend and said, “

“You know as much as I admire him, for him to look at me as an example for his daughter you know that means a lot. And I mean he has a family full of athletes you know starting with him so it’s a great family great man and congrats to her.”

And the respect between the two is mutual. Previously, Randall has also expressed the kind of admiration he has for Hurts. He has spoken about how Hurts emulates qualities he never had.

The Philly legend believes that Hurts has a certain calmness about him that he could never emulate as a player. Moreover, Randall truly believes that the Eagles are always in the running as long as Hurts is at the helm.

In fact, this calmness is what Randall wanted Vashti to pick up from Hurts. And it will be important for her if she wants to get the records she has her eyes on.

Vashti Cunningham and Her Olympian Goal

While she hopes to emulate Hurts’ calm, Vashti will be aiming for a lot more. The 26-year-old high jumper has currently set her sights on the women’s world record of 2.09m. She hopes to break the record that has been prevailing since 1987.

Per Redbull, Vasthi first made it to the international track and field scene in 2015 with her efforts at the Pan American Junior Championships. Since then, under Randall’s coaching, she has gone on to create a loud bang in the international scene.

Apart from the high jump, she has a keen passion for fashion, photography, and modeling, all of which she pursues. With a coach like Randall as well as an inspiration like Hurts, Vashti has the pedigree of champions. It only remains to be seen if she’ll be able to beat out the world record and bring home the gold.