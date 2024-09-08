Ja’Marr Chase Injury Report: Bengals Star Cites “Illness” Before NFL Season Opener

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.

Ja’Marr Chase’s situation continues to be topsy-turvy, taking different turns. The star receiver has been sparsely present at the Bengals camp, missing the better part of training camp and preseason games.

Chase then returned and hinted at his possible participation in the season opener during his media address. He expressed his willingness to play against the Patriots but emphasized that the final decision would be his. However, as reported by NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, it now appears that the Bengals star has fallen ill before game day.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Fowler reported that Chase is questionable for the game after waking up ill on Saturday. However, he began to feel better later that day.

The Bengals have included him in their game plan, so the signs are encouraging for Cincinnati fans. Nevertheless, the club is making sure they are not left with eggs on their faces, keeping an alternative game plan.

Ja’Marr Chase (questionable, illness) woke up ill Saturday but felt better later in the day, and the #Bengals have had him in the game plan this week, per source. That can be adjusted if he sits, but those are a few encouraging signs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 8, 2024

The LSU alum looked fine when he addressed the media on Friday about his plans for the season. He remained firm on his stance on getting an extension and indicated that the two sides are close to a deal, having made progress recently.

He also expressed that he hadn’t asked for anything unreasonable, stating that the market had already determined his worth.

“It’s my decision. I mean, nothing really changed. Justin and CeeDee set the market. The market’s been set. It’s written for me, not me writing it.”

That said, the Bengals are hoping Ja’Marr Chase will play in Week 1, especially since his partner in crime, Tee Higgins, is also doubtful for the game.

Higgins is dealing with hamstring issues, leaving Joe Burrow short of quality weapons to target. Besides these two, the team lacks experienced and high-quality options, particularly after allowing Tyler Boyd to leave for Tennessee.

It’s just a waiting game now. The Bengals open their season today at 1:00 pm ET against the Patriots at home. Fans can tune in to CBS to enjoy this fixture.