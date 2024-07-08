mobile app bar

Ja’Marr Chase’s Custom Diamond Chain With All His Tattoos On It, Steals the Show At the All-White Party

Anushree Gupta
Published

Upon Signing $30,800,000 Rookie Deal, Ja'Marr Chase Dropped $300,000 on a Swanky Rolls Royce Wraith

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks between drills during an off-season workout inside Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Ja’Marr Chase recently stole the spotlight at an All White party for his extravagant fashion-forward choice. The Bengals WR made an appearance in a custom-made diamond-studded chain that tells his life story through intricately engraved tattoos and outlines on the back. Crafted by the renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, this stunning piece of jewelry is making rounds on social media for its dazzle and design.

Designed as a wearable work of art, the chain features a unique concept with Ja’Marr Chase’s body tattoos reproduced in diamond-studded form. The back of the chain has everything from his life mantras to his achievements, giving life to the piece.

Jason Arasheben, the creative mind behind this masterpiece, shared glimpses of the chain on social media highlighting the craftsmanship involved. Engraved with messages like the ‘Chosen 1’, ‘Uno’, and ‘The Knight’, the piece reportedly costs a staggering $150K.

“Every one of his tattoos brought to life in this custom piece with one added feature to be named later,” wrote reporter Dov Kleiman via X, as he reshared the video, adding excitement to the reveal.

Known for his bold fashion choices, Chase’s bespoke chain has brought forward a fine blend of both the world of sports and fashion. Ja’Marr Chase’s run-up to the NFL has been a reflection of his hard work and talent that make his game extremely explosive. Drafted in 2021, Chase was picked in the first round as the fifth overall name. The 24–year–old soon made a special place in the league, bagging the NGL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2021 award. His journey since includes 2 All-Pro and 3 Pro Bowl selections. For someone like Chase, who has continued to elevate his game, his fashion choices have now made him a star even amidst the fashion enthusiasts.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Bold Fashion Statement Sets Internet Ablaze

Fans have been buzzing with excitement over Ja’Marr Chase’s extravagant display. Many were in awe of the dazzling and thoughtful piece as they poured their heart out in the comment section. A few others dismissed it calling it a ‘waste of money’.

But not all fans were irked by his indulgence. Some were in awe:

However, the extravagant choice also made quite a stir considering Ja’Marr Chase is still on his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The owner of the $150K piece earned a $30.8 million contract in 2021, averaging $7.7 million per year. This year, the No. 1 target for quarterback for Joe Burrow is set to make $9.8 million.

However, the Bengals have already honored him with a $21.8 million option for 2025, making his total NFL earnings close to $50 million by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Chase’s flair for the dramatic diamond-studded chain that tells his life story through engraved tattoos has made him quite the trendsetter in the sports and fashion worlds.

