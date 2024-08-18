Jameis Winston’s Hype Speech Before Game Against Vikings Makes Fans Want to “Storm Normandy for Him”

Jameis Winston may be the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he’s quickly becoming the team’s unofficial hype man. His pregame speeches are catching fire, igniting both his teammates and fans alike as the preseason unfolds. Just a week after his rousing address before the Packers game went viral, Winston has done it again.

Advertisement

This time, he rallied the troops before the Browns’ face-off against the Vikings with another electrifying message. His words resonated beyond the locker room, striking a chord with NFL fans everywhere:

“Tell yourself this: You deserve it!… Every day you go out there and lay it on the line… I don’t care if you’re here tomorrow, or if you’re here next week…Today is all we’ve got, so go out there and lay it on the line for your brothers.”

Even the reaction from fans was nothing short of passionate. One supporter declared they’d “run through a wall if Jameis” asked them to.

I’d run through a wall if Jameis hyped up we could make it to the other side — Stevey G III (@STEVEYGIII) August 17, 2024

Another, caught up in the fervor, claimed people “would storm Normandy for that man,” drawing a parallel to the historic World War II invasion at Normandy in Northern France.

People are ready to storm Normandy for him after listening to his hype speech pic.twitter.com/xLYCxsqlvq — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 18, 2024

Winston is the best hype man in the league — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) August 17, 2024

Winston’s impact is certainly undeniable, even when he is not going to the field himself. He’s seamlessly stepped into a leadership role, proving that his influence extends far beyond his position on the depth chart.

Whether it’s through powerful orations or even the occasional nursery rhyme, Winston seems to have found the perfect formula to energize his team and the fanbase.

Winston’s poetic praise for Deshaun Watson

The backup quarterback has been spicing up the Browns’ locker room with his unique brand of motivation this offseason.

Before the preseason opener, Winston surprised everyone by weaving a nursery rhyme into his praise for backup quarterback Deshaun Watson. He used “The Old Man” to kick off Winston’s impactful presence with the Browns. Spitting straight bars, he said:

#Browns QB Jameis Winston said he truly believes in Deshaun Watson: “You can go out and see practice. you can knick-knack, this-that, paddy whack, give a dog a bone—Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on. He’s always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on.” pic.twitter.com/PDbxFzIw2P — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2024

Addressing any doubters, he boldly stated, “He wants to be, and will be, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.” This vote of confidence set the tone for what fans can expect from their starting QB of the preseason.

Winston’s ability to energize the team and fans during these exhibition games is truly remarkable. As the regular season approaches, all eyes will be on Winston to see what inspiring words he’ll use to fuel the Browns’ championship aspirations.