“The Colonel Was Rejected 1,009 Times”: KFC’s Post-Draft Message to Shedeur Sanders Goes Viral

When you’ve been hailed as a generational quarterback talent, dropping to the fifth round of the NFL Draft isn’t just unexpected — it’s borderline embarrassing.

For Shedeur Sanders, this year’s draft turned into a patience marathon he never imagined he’d have to run. Upon entering, the Colorado prospect was considered the best quarterback of the class by many, including veteran ESPN analyst Mel Kiper. But Sanders had to wait, and wait, and wait, as he watched 143 names get called before his.

However, when the Cleveland Browns finally selected him with the 144th pick, the young quarterback wasted no time expressing his appreciation. Posting a simple yet profound message on X, the former Buffs quarterback wrote, “Thank you, God.”

For many, the quarterback’s tweet signaled a moment of relief — a breath of fresh air after the shocking slide and the prank calls that would break anyone’s spirit. Fans thus flocked to the comment section of the post, flooding him with positive thoughts and messages. Even KFC chimed in.

KFC, yes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, replied to Shedeur’s post on “X” and dropped a gem of wisdom that quickly went viral with nearly 460k views and 16k likes at the time of writing.

“The Colonel was rejected 1,009 times before finally landing our famous original recipe. Sometimes all a Sanders needs is a little time to cook. Congrats Shedeur!!” penned the fast food restaurant chain.

The message from KFC’s social media hit all the right notes as it signalled qualities like resilience, hope, and a sprinkle of humor. It’s fitting, given the Sanders family’s deep-rooted connection to the fast food restaurant chain.

Here’s the context: Back in 2023, Deion Sanders starred in a TV commercial for KFC. A year later, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders signed a multi-faceted NIL deal with them, making the Sanders clan part of promoting the restaurant’s new Smash’d Bowl.

Moreover, the Colonel’s story, as referenced by KFC, is equally legendary and fits the quarterback’s theme well. Harland Sanders, founder of the fast food restaurant chain, famously faced over a thousand rejections before anyone gave his fried chicken recipe a chance. To link that perseverance story to Shedeur’s journey was not just clever PR; it was a layered reply that struck an emotional chord with fans.

Unsurprisingly, many online praised the brand and even promised to increase their sales due to how impressed they were. “I’m not a huge KFC guy, but I may have to go grab a bucket after this tweet,” wrote a fan on “X”. “I will be eating more KFC after this post,” remarked another.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t stop praising KFC’s social media admin for posting this banger of a tweet. “Great post, admin,” praised a netizen. “The brands are learning,” praised another.

As the dust settles on one of the most emotional weekends in recent memory, it’s clear that Shedeur isn’t just carrying the pressure of being a Sanders. He’s carrying the promise of turning every slight, every doubter, into seasoning for his eventual success — just like the Colonel would’ve wanted.