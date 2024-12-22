“Let’s Pray for the Brother”: NFL Fans Left Worried About Rapper Kodak Black’s Health After Spotted Fan-Boying Lamar Jackson

Kodak Black, a hip-hop and trap rapper, is known for being a big fan of Lamar Jackson, and he was once again spotted showing love to the quarterback during Sunday’s Ravens matchup.

Advertisement

Kodak was captured on video outside M&T Bank Stadium after the Ravens’ 34-17 victory, which naturally excited fans. However, some also noticed that he was acting a bit strangely and not responding as expected, leaving a few people concerned about his health.

In the brief video, a fan can be heard asking the rapper, “Hey Kodak, what [do] you got to say about the Ravens Big Jim?”

“I love [the] Ravens,” Kodak replied. But it was his facial expression when he spoke that stood out. He had big wide eyes and dilated pupils — something often associated with drug use.

Notably, The rapper has struggled with drug addiction throughout his life, and was even ordered into rehab by a judge back in 2023. But it looks like the fight against addiction lives on.

: NFL fans are worried for rapper Kodak Black’s health as he appeared “off” while showing love to star QB Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/CGuPYkuqBg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2024

Flocking to the comments, some fans gave Kodak a free pass for the incident, defending it as just part of his personality. Others used the comment section to show their support for someone who clearly struggles to kick an incessant part of his life.

let’s pray for the brother , up lift the brother he fighting an addiction and needs help .. we never know what the next person going thru ‼️ — DonDon (@dondon23235) December 22, 2024

These fans have never spent as much as 10 minutes in the south of Florida then. . Leave Yak alone man. We know he on them pills lol — ️ (@BeezyEst92) December 22, 2024

Man it suck’s seeing my man like that Fr @KodakBookings — Rye Fish (@fishmentality) December 22, 2024

Das how he always look , yall need ta chill. He be chillin — cbets (@cbucc239) December 22, 2024

At the very least, it was nice to see Kodak make a public appearance. He’s been a Ravens fan since 2017 after seeing Lamar Jackson play for the first time. The two actually grew up in the same area in Pompano Beach, Florida. Kodak loves the two-time MVP so much that he even decided to get a tattoo of #8 on the back of his leg.

Kodak and Lamar’s Ties

Lamar actually recognized the love he was receiving from the rap artist and decided to reach out with a gift of his own — a bracelet. Kodak liked the gift so much that he told Lamar that he’d “never take it off”. And he still hasn’t to this day, reportedly.

Back in December 2018, the rapper was actually the guest that the Ravens hosted to run them out of a tunnel to start a game against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore would go on to win and invite him into the locker room afterward, as they believed he was a “good luck charm” for the team. Several players got pictures with the artist, and Kodak even let Lamar go home with his “1800 Golden Acres” chain.

It was the start of a relationship between the two that has blossomed over the years. Maybe Lamar sees the latest video of his favorite artist looking out of sorts, and he offers to reach out and help. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary and it might just go a long way.