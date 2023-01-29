HomeSearch

How old is Patrick Mahomes? How long has Chiefs QB been in the NFL?

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 29/01/2023

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with fans following the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for another AFC Conference Championship Game, his fifth straight, as the Chiefs are ready to take on the Bengals.

Mahomes has been perhaps the best quarterback in the league for those five straight years as well. He’s set records, won MVPS, and Super Bowl MVPs. In short, he’s done everything you could want a quarterback to do in those five seasons.

Now, he has a chance to add to his incredible list of accomplishments by making yet another Super Bowl. Mahomes has made two already, winning one and losing one, and if he can add another to his career, there might be a genuine question about Mahomes’ all-time ranking already.

Mahomes has had the most blistering start to an NFL career we’ve ever seen, and the crazy thing is that he hasn’t even entered the bulk of his prime yet.

He has a long way to go, and everyday, he’s showing why he’s one of the best players now and possibly ever.

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is only 27 years old, and he has been in the NFL for 6 years now. Of course, his first season in the NFL, he didn’t start and was behind Alex Smith.

In his second year in the league, effectively his first as a starter, he threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to do that in NFL history.

Mahomes’ rocket arm and crazy knack for making those special plays has provided NFL fans with some incredible highlights, but lost in the middle of all that is just how consistent he’s been.

Mahomes hasn’t averaged under 280 yards per game in his career, and he’s always had an elite touchdown percentage of above 5.4 while also keeping his interception percentage at or under 2.1% every year as a starter.

Many thought that Mahomes might have a drop in performance this year with Tyreek Hill gone, but he just turned it up another level, playing better than he did last year. He threw for 5,250 yards (a career high) and 41 touchdowns. He’s the MVP favorite, and the Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites too.

