Russell Wilson Can’t Stop Raving About Mike Tomlin’s Locker Room Monologue: “Tremendous Motivator”

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After sitting out for six weeks due to a calf injury, quarterback Russell Wilson finally made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut in Week 7. Wilson’s insertion into the starting lineup was controversial, and his earliest possible returns weren’t promising. But he quickly acclimated himself and then began to cook. When all was said and done, Russ recorded 264 passing yards and three total touchdowns in a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets.

On Friday, Wilson joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss his Pittsburgh initiation. He spoke glowingly about head coach Mike Tomlin, lauding his ability to rally the troops and foresee what will occur on gameday.

“Everyday Coach Tomlin comes in, he gives his monologue speech… this guy is a tremendous motivator.” “Us quarterbacks… we spend an hour every Wednesday and Thursday with [him]… [his ability] to really paint a picture of what’s gonna happen in the game, and what it’s gonna look like, and then it does… I think that’s fascinating.”

Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and has never posted a losing record. While his playoff performances have left much to be desired in recent years, his regular-season success is unrivaled.

Moreover, Tomlin’s leadership can also be judged by the fact that it didn’t take too long for a veteran like Russell Wilson to become a fan of his ways and techniques.

Wilson attributes Tomlin’s achievements to his outstanding leadership

Great leaders possess a number of qualities. Charisma, integrity, empathy, and communication skills are just a few of them. Wilson has only been alongside Tomlin for a short period of time, but it didn’t take long for him to learn why Tomlin has been so successful.

“[Tomlin] is an unbelievable mentor… he’s a great leader of men. There’s a reason why he has [a winning record] 17 years in a row… it [didn’t] happen by accident… his demeanor on the field… [it] eases the nerves… he gives confidence and belief to us.”

Since winning the AFC North in 2020, Tomlin has found ways to reach .500 or better with poor QB play. His 19 wins across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns came in starts from Kenny Pickett (14-10), Mitchell Trubisky (2-5) and Mason Rudolph (3-0).

This season, Tomlin’s Steelers were 4-2 with Justin Fields. However, he elected to slide Wilson into the QB1 position because he believed the team’s ceiling would be higher. Pittsburgh’s 37 points versus the Jets, their most in a game since Week 11 in 2021, proved that he was spot on.

The Steelers battle the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8.