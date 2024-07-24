Ja’Marr Chase Contract: Dark Clouds Loom Large After Minced Words From President Mike Brown

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) warms up before the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0020

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, one of the biggest storylines around the Cincinnati Bengals is the contract extension situation of Ja’Marr Chase. Despite being on a rookie contract, his performance has been veteran-like. Consequently, the Bengals star is rightly looking for a big jump in his salary. However, according to President Mike Brown and NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ja’Marr’s pursuit of a lucrative contract may continue for a couple more years.

When asked about Ja’Marr’s extension, Bengals President Mike Brown asserted that the offseason is the best time to discuss contracts, not the preseason, where the focus should be on football and preparation. He intriguingly concluded by saying that ‘the die has been cast,’ suggesting that an extension for Ja’Marr this year is unlikely.

“It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The off season is a better time for that, and we’re gonna try to keep focused on the football part. I’m not gonna rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast.”

Since the comments surfaced, fans and pundits alike have complained about a key inconsistency in Brown’s statement — the preseason comes after four months of offseason. So the fans feel that if the Bengals wanted to extend Chase, it would have been done already.

This is a completely fair assessment based on the statement by President Brown. Then why is Cincinnati stalling a contract extension for one of their best performers? The answer lies in Ja’Marr’s contract.

The receiver out of LSU signed a 4 year, $30,819,641 rookie contract with the Bengals, which sees him earn a base salary of $1,055,000 and a roster bonus of $3,807,679. While this is the final year of his contract, Adam Schefter noted during his recent podcast appearance that the Bengals have “got the (fifth-year) option at $21.8 million.”

So in essence, the Bengals will have two more years of Chase for just around $25 million. Thus, it makes complete sense from Mike Brown and the Bengals’ side to not rush for an immediate extension. But is this monetary compensation fair for the wide receiver for the next two years?

Adam in his podcast also noted that “Bobby Bonilla makes more every July 1st than Ja’Marr Chase is gonna make this upcoming season.” Under this circumstance, it makes a lot of sense for Ja’Marr to look for greener pastures; thanks to his quality performances, there are plenty.

Where Can Ja’Marr Land Next?

Ever since the Vikings awarded Justin Jefferson with a four-year $140 million contract, the wide receiver market has been reset. Thus, in this inflationary environment, Ja’Marr could easily secure a minimum of a $30 million+ annual deal — significantly more than what he will earn with the Bengals over the next two years.

Luckily, for the three-time Pro Bowler, there are teams with significant requirements in the WR position. The Buffalo Bills, for instance, could make use of a star WR in their roster filled with rookies and players in the middle of the spectrum.

The New England Patriots are another team that needs a WR stalwart in their ranks who can become a long-term partner for Drake Maye. Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs could also be an option for Brown next season, depending on the developments with Rashee Rice and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how this contract tussle progresses between the Bengals and their star receiver. Cincinnati is definitely playing with fire, and their fans would not be happy if they lost a potential all-time receiver for saving a few million dollars. Crucial times are ahead for both parties.