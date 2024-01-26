“We’re Gonna Make Jokes About CTE…”: Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman are Back With Another “We are Retired Athletes” Segment

Once NFL stars, now great entertainers! Tom Brady’s era not only gave us good football but also fostered amazing friendships. One such never-ending bond is between ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman and former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, both close companions of the legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

The ex-football champs, Edelman and Gronkowski, now enjoying their retirement as Fox NFL broadcasters playfully teased the quirks of post-playing life. They kicked off a trend on social media called “We are retired athletes.” In this trend they playfully share what they do as retired athletes and, of course, don’t miss a chance to tease their old teammate, QB Tom Brady. Edelman recently dropped part two of this trend, and it’s hand down one of the funniest things we’ve seen.

In the skit which is performed in a pool, a shirtless Gronk humorously remarks about looking into the mirror, confidently muttering, “We’ve still got it.” Edelman jumps in with a witty quip, highlighting the changed dynamics in their relationship with QB Tom Brady, stating, “We’re retired athletes; our QB doesn’t even call us anymore.”

Rob Gronkowski continues the lighthearted jabs, imagining injuries while playing pickleball. The former wide receiver follows suit by mentioning their plan to start micro-dosing. Rob inserts a witty remark stating, “We’re gonna make jokes about CTE whenever we can’t remember something.” The duo wraps up their amusing routine by declaring, “We’re retired athletes, and that’s why the dynasty is over.”

Julian Edelman adding a final touch of humor, captioned the Instagram video as “Washed Up.” As the video gained massive popularity and went viral, it found its way to its target audience. NFL stars, including the iconic Tom Brady, and football fans couldn’t resist showering praise on the duo for their witty take.

Tom Brady stated, “These laughs make my day” and Travis Kelce replied with four laughing emojis. Former linebacker Rob Ninkovich continued the trend, by saying “We are retired athletes we don’t get tested for PEDs anymore…..” The legendary Michael Vick expressed, “Great stuff.”

This entertaining skit not only celebrates their friendship but also commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Patriots AFC Championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 season. That season, the Patriots finished with an impressive 14-5 record.

They took down the Los Angeles Chargers in the Divisional round, and set up a thrilling Conference Championship against the Chiefs, winning 37-31. The journey didn’t stop there as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl. It was a historic moment, earning Tom Brady and the Patriots their 6th Super Bowl triumph.

Edelman and Gronk Cant Resist Poking Tom Brady

In the first part of their hilarious video series, Edelman and Gronk cracked jokes like “Get a job from TV” and “Tease a comeback.” They playfully suggested activities like watching old highlights, starting a podcast, and getting a gambling deal. The banter continued with plans to live in California or Florida, pretending they can still play, and enjoying saunas or cold baths, leaving fans amused.

Interestingly, these quips struck a chord because Tom Brady actually engaged in many of these antics after retiring. Brady secured a major 10-year, $375 million TV deal with FOX, teased a comeback on Instagram three weeks back, started a successful podcast, owns homes in both California and Florida and didn’t shy away from calling the league ‘soft’ after retiring.

The camaraderie between Edelman and Gronk brought out the playful side of retired athletes, echoing Brady’s post-retirement adventures in a lighthearted and amusing way.