Jason Kelce to OBJ; NFL Insider Rich Eisen Lists Top 5 Picks Who Can Rock “No. 0” Jerseys in the Upcoming 2023 Season

When the NFL standardized its jersey numbering rules in 1973, No. 0 was not used for official purposes. However, there has been a major change to this policy after the team owners unanimously voted for inducting this digit. From this year onwards, athletes can claim No 0, and already there has been a wide range of interest from every other team, featuring in this league.

Although it may seem, No 0 is just any other number from 1 to 100; however, it holds much importance for certain athletes. Players often become highly superstitious when it comes to jersey numbers, and most of them try to continue with the same number from college. It is used as a trademark or a brand value, and over a period of time, their legacy gets attached to it.

Rich Eisen lists his top 5 picks

In the last couple of days, there has been lots of chatter on this revamped policy, with fans calling out random names. Meanwhile, NFL analyst Rich Eisen has come forward with his predictions and fairly justified his reasoning. According to him, the Georgia Bulldogs TE Darnell Washington might don this No 0 jersey. “It’s a no-brainer. He’s worn it in college. He gets to keep it in the pros.” Eisen said on his show.

The next on the list was Jason Kelce, a surprising prospect in many ways. He might become the first athlete in the Eagles’ history to wear this jersey. Next up, Eisen named George Kittle from the Niners to wear a zero.

According to his analysis, the veteran isn’t a guy who is attached to numbers. He used different numbers while at college and high school. So it will give him a unique identity from here on.

In the second position, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons happens to be a suitable candidate. After the announcement was made public, the linebacker had actually tweeted about this number addressing himself as agent zero. On the top of Eisen’s list, the former Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr holds the most likely since his name holds great similarities.

NFL jersey numbers still have restrictions for offensive and defensive lineman

Even though the league has introduced an extra digit for the upcoming season, some athletes will have to wait for a couple of more years. “The amended rule allows quarterbacks to choose from numbers 0-19; defensive backs 0-49; fullbacks, tight ends, halfbacks, and wide receivers 0-49 and 80-89; linebackers 0-59 and 90-99.”

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero – shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

“Offensive linemen remain relegated to 50-79, while defensive linemen can wear 50-79 and 90-99,” per deseret.com. In the coming days, fans will get more clarity on the players willing to wear No 0 in 2023.