Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek’s First Celebrity Crush Was This $450 Million Worth Soccer Star

Renowned Instagram model Veronika Rajek is going through a dream phase in her career. Her social media accounts have witnessed a massive rise in followers in the last few months. While a lot of credit for that has to go the ‘Tom Brady-dating’ rumors, one just can’t deny the impact of her racy posts and videos which often end up breaking the internet.

However, excelling on Instagram wasn’t very easy for the Slovakian model. In Veronika’s own words, her social media accounts were blocked and even deleted on multiple occasions despite the fact that she never shared any sort of n*de content. In an interaction with MARCA, Veronika had explained that because her social media accounts were being taken down needlessly, she had to move to OnlyFans.

Veronika Rajek’s childhood crush was soccer superstar David Beckham

In the last few months, Veronika’s Instagram family has grown at a rapid pace. In fact, now she has over 4.5 million Insta followers and without a doubt, this number will keep going up in the time to come as well. While now Rajek rules the internet with sizzling beach photos and videos and refrains from engaging too much with her followers, there was a time when the star model used to do Q&A sessions with her admirers.

In a similar session around an year ago, Rajek was asked if she liked watching soccer or had any favorite soccer club. To this, the model had responded by saying, “I love any sport because I admire people who are doing something great for this world.” The Slovakian star had then gone on to add that although she doesn’t have any favorite club, when she was younger, she used to absolutely love David Beckham.

David Beckham: Champion athlete, No.1 choice of brands, a complete man

Beckham, who represented England from 1996 to 2009, started his senior club career in 1992 with Manchester United. With 62 goals in 265 appearances, Beckham was a household name in Manchester for more than a decade. He then went on to play for a number of clubs before ending his stint with PSG in 2013.

Also renowned for being one of the most good looking athletes on the planet, Beckham became the face of several global brands like Brylcreem, H&M, Armani etc. In addition to all the green that he earned through soccer and ads, David became an angel investor in order to take his net worth to new heights. As of today, the Brit has a net worth of around $450 million.

Needless to say, David has all the qualities anyone can possibly expect a man to have. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that this insanely handsome Brit was actually gorgeous Rajek’s childhood crush.