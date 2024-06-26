Jason and Travis Kelce Predict Location for the First International NFL Franchise

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has been expanding its influence across the pond, increasing the number of international games each year. In 2024, five matchups will be played outside of the country, with Brazil added as a new destination. So, could it be possible in the near future for us to see an NFL franchise outside of America? Certainly yes, and fear not; Travis and Jason have even predicted the potential location for it.

During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the possibility of an NFL franchise overseas. The first destination that came to mind was London, where they were recording the podcast. Interestingly, Travis firmly believes it will happen within a decade.

London has had a history of hosting NFL games since 2007. So far, they have hosted 38 games. The NFL has built a strong fanbase in The Big Smoke as well, particularly the Jaguars. Therefore, Jason cannot deny the potential.

“If there is an NFL team, the first city it’s coming to is London. I’ll go record for that… There is most amount of fans here. There is a bigger appetite in London. It’s a major market,” Jason said.

It’s a major market with significant revenue potential. That said, Germany was his second option. The league has already built a fanbase there, so a team based in Munich or Berlin could be a great idea.

“I know Germany has a lot of fans, so I’m assuming it would be a German team, it’s going to be Berlin or Munich. But I think London is getting the first one, if it ever happens,” Jason continued.

Travis, on the other hand, felt that his loyalty to the Chiefs could be tested if the NFL introduced a franchise in a city like London. He would be willing to be a part of it. With that being said, Jason disregarded the possibility of a Viking nation having an NFL team.

Jason Doesn’t Think Iceland Could Support an NFL Team

Even though Iceland is the closest European country to America, the Kelce brothers rolled their eyes at the idea of the country having an NFL team. Jason even quipped that it was “not a real place” and categorically denied the idea of venturing into Viking territory.

He feels only a place like the UK should be considered for an NFL franchise. With Iceland still trying to attract tourists, the possibility of the country having its own NFL team is laughable to him.

Notably, a total of five NFL international games will be played in the 2024-25 season. The Eagles and the Packers will kick off their season in Sao Paulo, Brazil. London, meanwhile, will host three games, with the remaining game set in Munich. Madrid will join as a host for an NFL game in the 2025-26 season.

Under the league’s Global Markets Program, NFL franchises have been establishing a fan base in foreign cities through events and commercial opportunities. So far, 25 clubs have been able to engage with a total of 19 cities.

However, overseas NFL fans would be delighted to get a franchise of their own. Cities like London and Munich have a great sports culture. Even the fans within the country would be open to the idea of NFL expansion overseas, provided no playoff game or Super Bowl is ever held there.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, proposed the idea of the city hosting a Super Bowl in the future, and even Roger Goodell considered it. However, for now, that’s a long shot.