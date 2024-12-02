Jason Kelce and Ex-Eagles LB Share Two Key Takeaways After The Eagles Crush Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens outperformed the Eagles on both sides of the ball today, but it was Philadelphia that ultimately secured the win. The Birds edged out a 24-19 victory, improving to an impressive 10-2 on the season. So, how did Philly manage to come away with the win despite an average performance?

Advertisement

It was because of their winning formula all season: Saquon Barkley and a dominant defense. And Jason Kelce and Emmanuel Acho agree.

Kelce took to X (formerly Twitter), pointing out Barkley’s effectiveness in the 4th quarter, and applauded his ability to deliver in the clutch moments.

Saquon has been so good in the 4th quarter this year. How many enormous game leading or sealing big runs has he had. It’s insane how clutch he’s been! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 2, 2024

However, being a former Eagles defender, Emmanuel Acho hailed the Eagles’ defense that stood tall against the mighty Ravens offense led by reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson and star rusher, Derrick Henry.

The @Eagles have the best defense in the NFL right now and I’m not sure it’s close. They made the reigning MVP look like just a guy. This is a defense that can lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 2, 2024

With another 100-rushing yard performance against Baltimore, Saquon takes his season total to 1499 yards and 11 TDs. His total yards from scrimmage are now over 1750 yards, single-handedly making the Eagles’ ground game the best in the league. In the second half, he carried the ball 116 times for 920 yards, averaging 7.9 yards, and contributed 7 TDs.

Most of his yards have come on the road. While Barkley keeps the score ticking, the Birds’ defense has caged the opposition offenses, boasting the best overall defense in the league.

They are allowing only 274.6 yards, and have let only 21 TDs slip past. What stands out is their pass defense, which is allowing less than 180 yards. When it comes to points, they are 6th in the league, allowing merely 18.1 points a game.

They are in the same position where they were last season, with ten wins and 2 losses. However, everything unraveled last season, with the offense becoming stagnant. But this season, with Saquon and their defense, they have the makings of a Super Bowl team.

Philadelphia Eagles’ odds of making the Super Bowl

The Eagles went into week 13, with a 9-2 record. However, as per Roto Wire, it was the Lions with a 10-1 record who had the best odds of making the Super Bowl, with +280. The Chiefs and the Birds were 2nd favorites, both with +475 odds, followed by the Bills with +550.

The odds are unlikely to change after the conclusion of week 13, because Detroit, Kansas City, and Philadelphia all registered victories. The Lions are 11-1 and occupy the top seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC. The Eagles are at the top of the NFC East and are currently the second seed in the conference.

Aside from their game against the Steelers, the Birds have the opportunity to win at least four of the five remaining games. They can still get the top seed in the NFC because the Lions still play the Bills, Packers, Vikings, and the 49ers.

However, the Eagles still need more from their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who has yet to switch gears. He has had only one 300-yard game and has thrown for less than 2500 yards. Hurts only has 14 TD passes, and even though he isn’t turning the ball over, he is their weakest link.