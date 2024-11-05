Jason Kelce Apologizes for ‘Heated’ Moment With a Fan: “I Fell Down to a Level I Shouldn’t Have”

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former NFL player Jason Kelce enters the stadium via a player’s tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

By virtue of their charismatic personalities and NFL superstardom, Jason and Travis Kelce are walking news magnets. This weekend, the news surrounding the duo took a negative turn when Jason, who was attending the Ohio State-Penn State college football game, yanked a heckler’s phone and spiked it on the ground.

The heckler, recorded on video, spoke in a derogatory fashion about Travis and pop star Taylor Swift. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football contest, the retired center turned ESPN analyst addressed the altercation.

Jason Kelce opens “Monday Night Countdown” with an apology. “I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing.” pic.twitter.com/9rScqAKpVD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2024

Jason’s actions quickly went viral on Saturday afternoon. Since then, numerous fans have come to his defense. Many believe the six-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler’s response was justified. Some also think ESPN forced Jason to open the network’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show with his apology.

He shouldn’t have to apologize for sticking up for his brother — Gentleman’s Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) November 4, 2024

Feel like ESPN talked him into it. Kelce did nothing wrong in my eyes — RGF (@rgfray1) November 4, 2024

well @JasonKelce ,… you were perfectly in the right. And that fact that you restrained yourself from what that loudmouth brat really deserved is more than enough for me. You’re a good dude. — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) November 4, 2024

Higher Ups gave him that call. You hate to see it. I get it though, gotta protect the income — Kakashi (@Shadboogie55) November 4, 2024

Regardless of who initiated the show’s opening, it’s obvious Jason won’t stand for people disrespecting his family. Now, he’ll watch Travis try to help his undefeated Kansas City Chiefs improve to 8-0 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.