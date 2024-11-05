mobile app bar

Jason Kelce Apologizes for ‘Heated’ Moment With a Fan: “I Fell Down to a Level I Shouldn’t Have”

Braden Ramsey
Published

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former NFL player Jason Kelce enters the stadium via a player’s tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

By virtue of their charismatic personalities and NFL superstardom, Jason and Travis Kelce are walking news magnets. This weekend, the news surrounding the duo took a negative turn when Jason, who was attending the Ohio State-Penn State college football game, yanked a heckler’s phone and spiked it on the ground.

The heckler, recorded on video, spoke in a derogatory fashion about Travis and pop star Taylor Swift. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football contest, the retired center turned ESPN analyst addressed the altercation.

Jason’s actions quickly went viral on Saturday afternoon. Since then, numerous fans have come to his defense. Many believe the six-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler’s response was justified. Some also think ESPN forced Jason to open the network’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show with his apology.

Regardless of who initiated the show’s opening, it’s obvious Jason won’t stand for people disrespecting his family. Now, he’ll watch Travis try to help his undefeated Kansas City Chiefs improve to 8-0 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

