Jason Kelce Blames One Person for His Lost Super Bowl Ring Which Hasn’t Been Found Yet

Reese Patanjo
Published

Jason Kelce looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

Back in 2024, a story went viral about how Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring. During a live podcasting event, he had contestants compete in a game where they searched for the ring among decoys in small pools of chili. But nobody ever found it. And to this day, Kelce believes the ring was thrown out and is now in a landfill.

After the incident, Jason unsurprisingly wasn’t too upset. In fact, he referred to the ring as a “hunk of metal” and thought he could get a new one made. He filed an insurance claim at the time but ultimately never received a replacement.

That said, if there’s one person Kelce blames for the loss of the ring, it’s a man named Jets Jake. He’s a lifelong New York Jets fan who shoveled through the chili pool trying to find the ring after the event. But to no avail.

“He, in fact, did not find my Super Bowl ring!” Kelce tweeted today, while quote-retweeting a post about Jets Jake.

After a fan asked if his ring was still lost, Jason responded once more.

“Yes, and it’s Jake’s fault.”

Obviously, Kelce was being tongue-in-cheek with the comments. He doesn’t actually blame Jake for not finding the ring or making it impossible to find. He’s just a funny guy who likes to tease others. But the former center would have been grateful if Jake had found it, or someone else for that matter.

Jason tried to search the chili pools with hands, shovels, and even metal detectors. Funny enough, there were traces of iron within the chili he used. So, a metal detector rendered itself completely useless. 

All in all, it’s a good reminder to never play around with one’s prized possessions. Kelce only ever won that one Super Bowl in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. But now, all he will have to commemorate it with are his memories. Like he said, though, it doesn’t seem to bother him too much, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza



Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

