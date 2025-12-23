Jason Kelce Blames One Person for His Lost Super Bowl Ring Which Hasn’t Been Found Yet

Back in 2024, a story went viral about how Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring. During a live podcasting event, he had contestants compete in a game where they searched for the ring among decoys in small pools of chili. But nobody ever found it. And to this day, Kelce believes the ring was thrown out and is now in a landfill.

After the incident, Jason unsurprisingly wasn’t too upset. In fact, he referred to the ring as a “hunk of metal” and thought he could get a new one made. He filed an insurance claim at the time but ultimately never received a replacement.

That said, if there’s one person Kelce blames for the loss of the ring, it’s a man named Jets Jake. He’s a lifelong New York Jets fan who shoveled through the chili pool trying to find the ring after the event. But to no avail.

“He, in fact, did not find my Super Bowl ring!” Kelce tweeted today, while quote-retweeting a post about Jets Jake.

After a fan asked if his ring was still lost, Jason responded once more.

“Yes, and it’s Jake’s fault.”

Obviously, Kelce was being tongue-in-cheek with the comments. He doesn’t actually blame Jake for not finding the ring or making it impossible to find. He’s just a funny guy who likes to tease others. But the former center would have been grateful if Jake had found it, or someone else for that matter.

Jason tried to search the chili pools with hands, shovels, and even metal detectors. Funny enough, there were traces of iron within the chili he used. So, a metal detector rendered itself completely useless.

All in all, it’s a good reminder to never play around with one’s prized possessions. Kelce only ever won that one Super Bowl in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. But now, all he will have to commemorate it with are his memories. Like he said, though, it doesn’t seem to bother him too much, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.