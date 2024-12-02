mobile app bar

What Happened to Baker Mayfield? Bucs QB Suffers Injury Scare From Josey Jewell’s Sack; Throws a Pick After Quick Return

Ayush Juneja
Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield suffered what looked like a lower-leg injury in the heated divisional battle between the Panthers and the Buccaneers. The Oklahoma Alum decided to stay in the pocket but failed to find an open receiver. The protection broke down, leading to him getting sacked in 3rd Quarter on 3rd&8 by Josey Jewell. Notably, the former Broncos LB took down Baker awkwardly, and to make things worse, Jadeveon Clowney stepped on the side of his foot.

 

He looked to be in pain and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent for further testing. QB2, Kyle Trask replaced him for the next drive when the Bucs got the ball back.

Baker Mayfield’s stay in the blue tent didn’t last long. Trask played only two snaps on their next offensive drive before the former Heisman winner returned to the field. However, the effects of the injury were visible as the Bucs QB1, needing to convert another 3rd down, threw a pick to Xavier Woods. The Panthers DB ran for 33 yards before going down at Tampa’s 20-yard line.

Carolina did get a field goal out of that. But Mayfield did end up patching together three scoring drives in the 4th quarter, which included a game-tying field, taking the game to the OT. In overtime, he led the Bucs to another drive, resulting in a 30-yard field goal, giving Tampa their 6th win (26-23) of the season. They are now 6-6. Baker finished the game with 235 yards, 1 TD, and 2 interceptions today.

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

