What Happened to Baker Mayfield? Bucs QB Suffers Injury Scare From Josey Jewell’s Sack; Throws a Pick After Quick Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield suffered what looked like a lower-leg injury in the heated divisional battle between the Panthers and the Buccaneers. The Oklahoma Alum decided to stay in the pocket but failed to find an open receiver. The protection broke down, leading to him getting sacked in 3rd Quarter on 3rd&8 by Josey Jewell. Notably, the former Broncos LB took down Baker awkwardly, and to make things worse, Jadeveon Clowney stepped on the side of his foot.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went down in pain after this play. He walked off of the field. pic.twitter.com/yyfyJNrONy — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 1, 2024

He looked to be in pain and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent for further testing. QB2, Kyle Trask replaced him for the next drive when the Bucs got the ball back.

Fans wished it wasn’t a serious injury because Baker was just turning his career around, pointing out that the defender stepped on his ankle. A few called it karma for mocking Tommy De Vito. See for yourself,

Hope he’s alright, Mayfield has been turning his career around. Gonna be elite — DazedAce | SUPERBASEDD (@itsdazedace) December 1, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Hopefully minor — Matt (@Panthersfan2025) December 1, 2024

A user commented,

They stepped on his right ankle — pawellwitt (@pawellwitt) December 1, 2024

Others said,

Karma for mocking Tommy Cutlets. Go cry in the blue tent coward — Bronco Snapple (@BroncoSnapple) December 1, 2024

Baker Mayfield’s stay in the blue tent didn’t last long. Trask played only two snaps on their next offensive drive before the former Heisman winner returned to the field. However, the effects of the injury were visible as the Bucs QB1, needing to convert another 3rd down, threw a pick to Xavier Woods. The Panthers DB ran for 33 yards before going down at Tampa’s 20-yard line.

Carolina did get a field goal out of that. But Mayfield did end up patching together three scoring drives in the 4th quarter, which included a game-tying field, taking the game to the OT. In overtime, he led the Bucs to another drive, resulting in a 30-yard field goal, giving Tampa their 6th win (26-23) of the season. They are now 6-6. Baker finished the game with 235 yards, 1 TD, and 2 interceptions today.