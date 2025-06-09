“I Love How Relaxed and Approachable He Is With the Kids”: Shedeur Sanders’ Surprise Visit to a 7-V-7 Tournament in Cleveland Wins Hearts on the Internet

Despite a bumpy entry into the NFL with a Draft day slide unlike anything a prospect has seen before, Shedeur Sanders is doing well so far. He’s kept his head down, put in the work during the OTAs, and impressed the coaching staff. One way he’s done that is by making impressive, accurate throws that have even gone viral online.

Off the field too, Shedeur has been leaving his mark. He first introduced himself to Cleveland fans by showing up at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where he gave a pep talk to the kids. It was a thoughtful gesture that showcased how kind he can be.

Then, with his latest appearance, Shedeur won the hearts of many children on a youth football team by surprising them at practice. The kids swarmed him as he tried to film himself during the interaction.

Shedeur sanders showed up at a 7 on 7 tournament in Cleveland to support the kids.. their reaction was priceless #QB1 pic.twitter.com/xxJdEuqXci — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) June 8, 2025

It was a sweet video that showed how much of a celebrity Shedeur has become. All the football kids were thrilled to be around him. They kept asking for pictures, with some even doing his signature celebration, the Wrist Up. Many just seemed to want to talk and hang out — and Shedeur happily obliged.

When football enthusiasts saw the video of Shedeur’s interaction with the kids online, most had nice things to say.

“I love how relaxed and approachable he is with the kids,” someone commented. “What a special young man Shedeur is. Blessings on blessings to him,” another penned.

I love how relaxed and approachable he is with the kids. — Rochelle Inglis (@RochelleInglis) June 9, 2025

Others laughed at how, at one point in the clip, the kids tried to get Shedeur to be on their team for the season.

“Lol. They tried to draft him to the team to play… gotta love the kids, Shedeur just brings the excitement everywhere,” they wrote. “Not them trying to recruit him to be on their team,” another noticed.

All in all, it seemed like a fun interaction between a rising star and the youth. It’s the kind of moment everyone loves to see, and it’s a big reason why we love the game. Players inspire young fans, who become future stars themselves. It’s a beautiful cycle.

While many may be annoyed with Shedeur’s path to the NFL and cry out about nepotism, one thing that’s remained unchanged is how genuinely kind he seems. It’s something Chris Simms has pointed out for a while now. Shedeur is a good dude, and he doesn’t deserve nearly as much hate as he gets.