NFL Draft Expert Suggests the Dolphins to Move On From Tua Tagovailoa With This Premier Draft Prospect in 2024

The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft features one of the best quarterback classes, boasting prospects like Caleb Williams from USC, Jayden Daniels from LSU, Drake Maye from North Carolina, Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, and J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. It can be said with certainty that these players will strengthen any offensive front they become a part of. Moreover, while there’s no shortage of speculations about which club would land which shot-caller, to arguably no one’s surprise, NFL Draft expert Joel Klatt wishes for the Miami Dolphins, a team that already boasts a talented QB, to make a move on the draft.

Advertisement

The Draft analyst offered a daring opinion on the latest segment of the “Joel Klatt Show“, recommending that the Miami Dolphins select Michael Penix Jr. because of his compatibility with Mike McDaniel’s offensive system. Even though Tua Tagovailoa had a successful run in the past few seasons, including becoming a top prospect for the MVP in 2023, Klatt believes that Penix Jr. would be a good strategic choice for the team’s future success.

“I still want to see Michael Penix with Mike McDaniel’s offense and Tyreek Hill because let’s face it, as good as Tua has played, and he has, he’s gotten so much better, this is probably not the right fit (for Tua). Every time you look up and watch the highlights, Tyreek Hill is having to stop and reach back and catch.” Joel Klatt said.

Advertisement

Klatt’s take has raised a lot of eyebrows in the NFL world, leading to fans throwing some serious shade at the college football expert. On the other hand, the Dolphins appear committed to Tagovailoa even with some hurdles here and there. They are likely to offer him a multi-year extension this offseason. Notably, Tua, in the 2023 season, tallied 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a 69.3% completion rate.

The Dolphins Are Eyeing Odell Beckham Jr. to Add Weapons for Tua Tagovailoa

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently reported that the Miami Dolphins are looking to finalize a deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after a positive discussion. The discussions focus on reaching an agreement, as the Dolphins look for another weapon to support Tua Tagovailoa alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

After coming off a $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens for a year, Beckham is currently available as a free agent. Spotrac calculates that his market value is $11.9 million for a one-year deal. After sitting out the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and a sub-par 2023 season, OBJ will now hope to make a noteworthy comeback, and Miami could be the optimal destination. Notably, he managed to accumulate 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Advertisement

Last season, the Dolphins became one of the NFL’s most exciting teams with young head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. Nevertheless, the Chiefs ended their playoff journey as it started.

Meanwhile, OBJ, too, was in talks with Kansas City, however, the deal seems unlikely now that the Chiefs have signed Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.