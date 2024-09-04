Jason Kelce Confirms He Will Repeat His Viral Celebration If Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Three-peat

For the last few years, the Kelce brothers have dominated the headlines. Between the Chiefs and the Eagles, Jason and Travis have created some serious magic in the NFL. Despite being on rival teams, both have always been each other’s biggest supporters.

Advertisement

Nowadays, as Travis continues his path toward greatness, Jason is enjoying retirement. And now he can support his brother with even more enthusiasm from the sidelines.

His final season in the league has been and gone, but he will continue to be his brother’s biggest cheerleader. And he even plans on recreating his viral celebration from last year for his little brother.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, the former NFL center was asked if he’d recreate his moment from last season should the Chiefs win a third straight NFL title and his answer surprised no one:

“I don’t know that there’s a doubt in my mind that that’s happening [shirtless celebration]. Are you kidding me?” said Kelce. “I still try to be that authentic. If I’m not being who I am, I’m not gonna be happy with myself.”

During the 2024 post-season, the former center made sure to have some fun. That included going to see his younger brother compete in the playoffs. During one of those games, the Chiefs played and defeated long-time rival Buffalo Bills.

After Travis scored a touchdown to silence the stadium, Jason took off his shirt and left his place in the VIP booth to go celebrate with the people on the benches, immediately becoming a highlight.

The relationship between Travis and Jason is the stuff of envy. However, while Jason may be the perfect doting big brother, he is not afraid to give Travis a piece of his mind when needed.

When Jason gave Travis an earful

As we know, brothers tend to fight from time to time. During an interview with 94WIP, Jason’s partner Kylie Kelce revealed details of a heated argument the two had once upon a time after Travis spent a lot of money on a pair of Marty McFly shoes upon signing his NFL rookie contract.

“I didn’t have a chance to meet Travis that time, but Jason told me after the fact how much of a hard time he gave Travis after Travis divulged how much he had spent on the shoes…They’re so cool, but he deserved a little flack for that one!”

One thing we all know to be true is that the brothers are among the most popular athletes in the country. Even in retirement, Jason is enjoying the high life. Travis, meanwhile, needs to focus on the new campaign, which is right around the corner.

The Chiefs are once again viewed as the clear and obvious favorites to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Alas, given their recent dominance, the other teams in the league will be hungrier than ever to knock them off their perch.