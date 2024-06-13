Jason Kelce Declares He Would Not Hesitate To Back Out From His ESPN Deal For This NFL Opportunity

Jason Kelce has entertained the NFL world with his engaging ‘New Heights’ podcast since September 2022. Now, as he prepares to step away from the gridiron to the broadcasting booth with ESPN, Kelce’s deep football knowledge and joyful demeanor could set the broadcasting arena on fire. However, despite the promising broadcasting career ahead, one unique opportunity could pull him away from the mic—and it obviously involves the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Kelce revealed a dream scenario that could make him reconsider his post-football plans. Speaking with his brother Travis, he shared how Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly exploring the sale of a minority stake in the team. This revelation prompted a lively discussion about the possibility of Jason Kelce becoming part-owner of the franchise.

“Jeffrey Lurie is supposedly exploring a sale of a minority stake in the Philadelphia Eagles,” informed Jason as he revealed, “Listen, I’ll back out of the TV deal right now if you tell me I could own the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have proved their love for the Philadelphia Eagles time and again. After his departure, the former Eagles center clearly maintains an enduring desire to remain involved with the team. While the prospect of NFL ownership is no less than a dream for many former and current players, it is often found to be beyond their bounds and loaded with complexities.

One recent example of this has been Tom Brady. The GOAT himself isn’t able to seal the deal with Mark Davis at the Raiders since it would create complications in his TV deal with FOX. However, Jason on the other hand, won’t think twice before nullifying his contract with ESPN, if he were to become an Eagles owner.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Discuss More on the NFL Team Ownership

The Kelce brothers went on to discuss how they would proceed if they ever wanted to own an NFL team. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce as the true Chiefs hero and their core member spoke about his preference for buying a minority stake in his team.

With a different perspective than Jason Kelce, Travis said, “I would rather try and buy the Chiefs or be a minority stake owner in the Chiefs,” asserting his preference for his current team. Despite the practical challenges and their inability to afford such a stake, the discussion from both Jason and Travis Kelce was rather enjoyable.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shines on Lurie who has been the controller of the powerful Eagles since 1994. His stake initially cost him $185 million, but the current valuation of the team has rocketed to $7.5 billion according to Bloomberg. Therefore, the discussion between the Kelce brothers and their inability to afford even the minority stakes of the Philadelphia Eagles makes their discussion even more interesting.