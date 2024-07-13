Jason Kelce Details His Dietary Journey That Helped Him Lose 20 Pounds After Retirement

Jason Kelce’s post-NFL journey is shaping up to be as interesting as his playing career. The former Philadelphia Eagles center is tackling retirement with the same determination he showed on the field, this time focusing on his health and fitness. Earlier this year, Kelce made headlines when he revealed he’d shed 20 pounds and aimed to lose another 20.

However, like many, Jason is finding that the path to fitness isn’t always a straight line. During an interview at the 35th Annual American Century Championship in Nevada with Access Hollywood, Kelce admitted he’s been indulging in his sweet tooth because at the same time, he doesn’t wish to overcomplicate things:

“I’ve been eating a lot of ice cream and starting to go the opposite route again. But I’m still down, probably [at the] low 280’s right now. My whole thing is calories in, calories out. I don’t overcomplicate it. I don’t get too extreme with diets in general.”

This no-nonsense strategy aligns with his overall philosophy of dieting, rather than jumping on trendy bandwagons like veganism, the carnivore diet, or keto, Kelce is keeping things simple.

To stay on track, the NFL veteran is using a fitness app to monitor his calorie intake. This tech-savvy approach allows him to maintain a balance, ensuring he’s burning more than he’s consuming while still getting enough protein to preserve muscle mass.

Jason Kelce Has Hit The Avoid Button On Processed Food

Jason Kelce’s approach to a healthier lifestyle extends beyond just counting calories. The former Eagles center is putting emphasis on the quality of food he consumes, not just the quantity. He further revealed his straightforward approach,

“Eat something that’s natural, whether it be a plant, animal-based product, things like that, not processed [food]. And don’t eat too much. The weight kind of comes off naturally.”

But there’s more to Kelce’s weight loss journey than just looking good. As a father of three, he’s motivated by the desire to be active and present in his children’s lives. After years of rigorous NFL schedules that often kept him away from home, Kelce is now prioritizing family time.

He is also aiming to strike a better balance with his upcoming career as an NFL analyst on the horizon, crafting a lifestyle that allows him to stay fit, enjoy his family, and pursue his new professional endeavors.