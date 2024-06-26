Jason Kelce Felt Close to “Emasculated” After Meeting Prince William

Earlier this week, at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London, the Kelce brothers had the opportunity to spend some time with the Royal Family. The surprise meeting at the show’s backstage area comes a week after Jason Kelce was quoted saying “Fu*k Royalty” in last week’s episode of ‘New Heights’. However, life came full circle for Jason as he revealed feeling emasculated in the presence of actual royalty.

In episode 96 of the New Heights Podcast, the former Eagles revealed that despite having clear information to not be extra courteous or respectful in front of the royalty, the aura of Prince William and his family members was enough to make even Jason feel emasculated. Thus, he addressed Prince William as “Your Royal Highness,” despite the location not being a part of a royal event.

“But they said that because we weren’t at like an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that… But I did still address him as your royal highness… And I’ve never felt emasculated,” Jason said.

His younger brother Travis Kelce also attested to his brother’s rare feeling of emasculation. He even noted that it was one of those rare moments when Jason greeted someone with no beer in his vicinity. “Dude, honestly, I’ve never seen you give someone as close as I’ve ever been. I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer like 10 feet away from you,” cheekily added the KC Chiefs star.

Jason then went on to admit that he did have a preconceived notion of royalty being all pompous, as one might see in a Netflix series. However, to his surprise, from Prince William to George and Charlotte, the royal family had no air of arrogance or pompousness around them.

“They were wonderful people. And that’s what it’s about. Obviously, literally part of a monarchy royalty… Hard to be a down to earth human being, I would assume… But came off that way completely,” revealed the retired NFL star.

Travis also had a similar assessment to share from observing Prince William. The three-time Super Bowl winner revealed that Prince William’s interaction with Bon Jovi really shook his preconceived notions about the royalty.

Travis Narrates Unheard Prince William-Bon Jovi Crossover

Jason, in today’s episode, was taken by surprise when Travis revealed that Prince William is a huge Bon Jovi fan, especially ‘Livin’ on Prayer’. Moreover, the Chiefs star divulged that the prince loves to sing the song in karaoke. Luckily for him, Bon Jovi was also in the vicinity. Upon knowing the royalty’s presence, the band members, per Travis, quickly invited him to sing along.

The royalty was initially taken aback by the spontaneity. But Taylor Swift soon jumped in to calm the nerves as she got Prince William up to the stage and had a blast singing along to ‘Livin’ on Prayer’ with Bon Jovi.

“Living on Prayer was a song that, I guess Prince William loved to sing karaoke, too… So Bon Jovi called them up and was like, yo, why don’t you come on up here and sing this one with me? And I guess he was like, I don’t know. And Taylor was just like, let’s do this. I’ll roll up there with you. You won’t be the only one. So, Tay got them out of his shell and sure enough, he went up there and they ripped it and they said he had a blast,” Travis disclosed.

As Travis narrated the story, he revealed that his biggest takeaway from this was how cool Prince William was to let his inhibitions go and perform to his fullest with the band. “I don’t if any other prince is doing that…” quipped Kelce.

That being said, the Kelce brothers’ observation of the royal family lends a new perspective to people. While most, like the Kelces, have a preconceived notion about them, such stories prove that they are as personable as us.