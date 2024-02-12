Jason Kelce Has a $1000 Offer for the Brave Hearted Fans Willing to Suffer

Jason Kelce appears to have experienced a rejuvenation, fully embracing and living his best life since the Eagles’ exit from the playoffs, a moment that initially prompted contemplation about retirement and subsequently fueled the retirement rumors. Jason has been relishing his newfound free time, from interacting with fans to even jumping out of his suite bare-chested in the freezing cold. Now, the future Hall of Famer is gearing up to embark upon another challenge by putting Frank’s Red Hot Sauce on everything. And we mean everything!

Jason has recently forged a partnership with Frank’s RedHot, a renowned company specializing in crafting spicy sauces from aged Cayenne Peppers. The Super Bowl-winning Center intends to enhance his game-day experience on Sunday by generously drizzling the hot sauce on all of his favorite snacks featured in the big game, which also happens to be part of the lineup of commercials during the Super Bowl.

Jason won’t be embarking on this flavorful journey alone, as he invites fans over the age of 18 residing in the US to join him. The program not only promises a mouthwatering experience but also offers a chance to win a $1000 reward. Fans have to share a post of themselves putting Frank’s RedHot on the food that they love and tag the official social media handle with the hashtag — #FranksSweepstakes — for a chance to win one of the 58 $1,000 cash prizes.

Jason Kelce has been making the most of his free time, recently spotted attending and enthusiastically singing along to Adele’s hit “Someone Like You” during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. Additionally, he joined forces with Reese’s Caramel Big Cup to create another entertaining and vibrant commercial for social media, showcasing his humor and creativity.

Frank’s RedHot seized the opportunity to leverage Jason’s newfound popularity, gained when he ecstatically jumped off his suite without his shirt to celebrate Travis’s touchdown against the Bills in the divisional round. Given the older Kelce’s penchant for hot sauces and wild wings, they skillfully merged these interests to craft a Super Bowl commercial that fans are already hailing as the best ad of the season, as per Twin City Business. The collaboration comes as Jason recently discussed their love for hot sauce on an episode of the New Heights podcast.

Travis and Jason delved into the idea of making a return appearance on Hot Ones, contemplating whether Jason would like to accompany him and what kind of sauces he enjoys.

Jason Kelce And Travis Kelce Discusses Hot Sauce and Hot Ones

The Kelce brothers enthusiastically shared their love for hot wings and hot sauces during an episode of their New Heights podcast. In response to a fan inquiry about whether the Chiefs’ TE would make a return appearance on Sean Evans’ beloved show, Hot Ones, and if Jason would accompany Travis. Both brothers expressed their openness to the idea.

The three-time Super Bowl champ noted that the hot sauces featured on the show aren’t for everyone, as many struggle to complete the challenge. The Kelce brothers have been aficionados of hot sauce since their college days. Jason conveyed his love for it, asserting that he can handle spice up to a reasonable level. He mentioned that as long as the sauce has a flavor along with heat, he can manage it aid of some milk.

Travis, speaking from his own experience, jokingly referred to his brother as a “pansy” for relying on milk. He stated that when he participated, he abstained from consuming anything, said, be it milk, water, or antacid. About appearing on the ‘Hot Ones’, Jason said,

“Yeah, of course. First of all, I like chicken wings. I think it’s an awesome show and would be fun to try it out. I can handle spice up to what is a reasonable spice. I get spicy things and really do enjoy hot sauce,” followed by, “But obviously Hot Ones, once you start getting up there after a few of the sauces, they are just designed, not really for taste. They are designed just to make you pay. I like hot sauces that have the taste combined with a little bit of heat.”

Before clinching three Super Bowls and linking up with Taylor Swift, Travis made an appearance on Evans’s Hot Ones, during his stint as a participant on “Catching Kelce”. Despite expressing that he isn’t a big fan of hot sauces, the younger Kelce didn’t back down from the challenge and devoured the chicken wings without hesitation. Struggling through, wheezing, coughing, and constantly sweating, he managed to reach the final Blair’s Mega Death Sauce without taking a sip of milk, water, or Pepto Bismol. By the time Evans posed the final question, Kelce was almost delirious. Take a look:

Travis and his Chiefs recently locked horns against the Brock Purdy-led 49ers, where the star TE and co. were able to make history by winning back-to-back Super Bowls, unbroken since the Patriots’ ’03 and ’04 wins.

The Chiefs TE has been criticized for his lackluster performances in the latter half of the season and his relationship with Taylor Swift. He has posted his lowest stats in years. But when it mattered, he turned up against the Bills and the Ravens in the playoffs with 191 yards and 3 TDs.