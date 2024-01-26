ESPN Host Drops Hilarious Take on Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Celebrations at Kansas City Game; “My Wife Would Want to Have a Second Husband”

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce captured the hearts of football fans with his shirtless shenanigans at his brother Travis Kelce’s game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Jason displayed football spirit, passionately cheering for his brother, effectively becoming the biggest highlight of the day.

A few days have passed, but the excitement around Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration remains alive. On the “Get Up” show, host Mike Greenberg revisited the moment, playing the viral video. It featured Jason, shirtless in freezing temperatures, enjoying a beer. Moreover, when his brother scored a touchdown, Jason enthusiastically leaped from the VIP stands to celebrate with football fans, making it a talked-about topic even among other famous personalities on various shows.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1750532465935180001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the “Get Up” show, hosts Mike Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky couldn’t help but burst into laughter as they discussed Jason Kelce’s memorable celebration. They expressed their love for Kelce’s antics. Moreover, to spice things up, Mike playfully asked Dan what his wife’s reaction would be if he did a similar celebration—shirtless, drinking beer, and jumping around in front of fans.

Orlovsky humorously responded that his wife would find it attractive and might even want to have the fifth child if he pulled off such a celebration. The studio was filled with amusement, and Mike Greenberg joined in by imagining himself in the same scenario. He quipped, “If I did this, my wife would want to have a second husband.”

Jason Kelce’s wife, however, reacted by neither asking for another child nor another husband. She gave us yet another hilarious gem when she asked Pat Senior to relay to her shirtless husband to get his “a** back in here.” Jason Kelce definitely gave all of football fanbase an amazing memory to look back it, and if it wasn’t enough, an 8-year old Bills fan the experience of a lifetime.

Jason Kelce Fulfilling a Young Fan’s Dream

Jason Kelce celebrated his brother’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, reaching the AFC Championship game with shirtless cheers in their 27-24 victory, but also enjoyed some pre-game fun, sipping beer at a Buffalo Bills tailgate. However, another standout moment from the Sunday Night game involved Kelce helping out a young fan of Taylor Swift.

During the game, a young fan named Ella who cheered for her team Buffalo Bills from the stands clutched a sign that declared, “BUFFALO BILLS + TAYLOR SWIFT BEST FIRST GAME EVER.” Interestingly, Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, was seated in the VIP stands right behind.

Jason Kelce, from his VIP spot, noticed Ella with the sign and once again left for the stands where she was seated. In a super nice move, Kelce carried Ella on his shoulders over to Taylor Swift’s suite so she could meet the pop sensation. Ella’s mom, Jessica, captured this joyous moment in videos posted on social media. Alongside the video, Jessica wrote,

“Ella told everybody this week she was going to meet @taylorswift at the game and you know what… she did ❤️ such an amazing experience and we are now lifetime fans of @jason.kelce.”

This touching moment not only made a young fan’s dream come true but also showed how kind and generous Jason Kelce is. It’s a memory Ella and her family will cherish forever. Now, fans are buzzing with excitement, wondering if Jason Kelce will show up in the Chiefs’ upcoming AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens. If he does, brace yourself for another entertaining and lively performance from him.