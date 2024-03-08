Jason Kelce More Likely to Become a Firefighter After NFL Retirement?

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cardinals v Eagles DEC 31 December 31, 2023, Philadelphia, PA, USA: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) comes off the field before the NFL football matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 31, 2023.

Jason Kelce took a teary-eyed exit from the NFL, which was contemplated after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ loss in this postseason. In his 13 seasons, he has also served a multitude of roles as an entrepreneur and a podcast host. While many believe sports broadcasting is his next port of call, the luchador mask look even triggered suggestions of being a wrestler.

Per odds revealed by BetOnline, Jason Kelce’s next probable profession can be a firefighter. As the dust settles over Kelce’s retirement news, many professions appear befitting for him as promoted by fans. While a firefighter’s job rules the show, other suggestions like a public speaker and a teacher follow. Other notable professions include military, politician, chef, and an artist to name a few.

Surprisingly, Jason Kelce has an existing close connection with the firefighters as their all-time supporter. His vocal support for the firefighters was hyped up by the International Association for Firefighters in a post via X. Giving it a humorous twist with Kelce’s shirtless pics from Highmark Stadium, the organization thanked him for wearing a Local 402 t-shirt on the New Heights Podcast. One day into retirement, Kelce attempted a fire drill to replicate it at the Highmark Stadium.

Jason Kelce Estimated to Head Away from Fire to Broadcasting

Though the odds differ for Jason Kelce, his next stint in broadcasting presents a legitimate option for the New Heights Podcast host. The broadcasting media also presents a safe option since there are numerous examples of former NFL players who have made their place. Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman present such examples each acing the media though hailing from different eras.

The latest addition to broadcast is Tom Brady, who retired from active football in Feb. 2023. Though he has embraced his other roles as an entrepreneur as well as a philanthropist, his association with Fox News came as a pleasant surprise. Jason Kelce could translate his crude humor and candid charm to the viewers through his media stint.

Crossing fingers with the same hope of having Kelce break down football for the fans, Andrew Marchand on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast claimed that Jason Kelce might be entering the broadcast world soon. “More likely Kelce ends up on a [pregame show] desk than Belichick,” uttered The Athletic’s NFL writer.

While this might not be insider information, it speaks of the media’s estimation with respect to Kelce who broke into the media world through his podcast. As Kelce’s future story unfolds, it will be an interesting show to watch him embark on a new role.