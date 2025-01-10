Jason Kelce Offers Advice as Fan Opposes Girlfriend’s Fall Wedding Suggestion: “Watch the Football Game, Record It”

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce, married to Kylie Kelce since April 18, 2018, recently tackled a question that has an NFL fan buzzing. During the New Heights podcast, a fan named William from Montgomery, Alabama sought advice on navigating a tricky situation: his girlfriend wanted a fall wedding, but William, a diehard football fan, wasn’t on board with her idea.

The fan explained that he dismissed his girlfriend’s idea outright, saying, “Good luck with that. I have a football game to watch.” He asked the Kelce brothers to share their opinions on the matter. Jason Kelce, ever the voice of reason, offered him a free advice that balanced romance with practicality:

“Brother, I’m going to tell you right now. Do the fall wedding and avoid this frivolous fight that means absolutely nothing. You can watch the football game, record it and watch it. There are certain things that are more important than football, and if the wedding isn’t more important than football, we’ve got some bigger issues. I get what you’re saying, but do it another time.”

Additionally, Jason floated the idea of a Friday wedding to sidestep the conflict entirely. However, Travis Kelce quickly shot that suggestion down, by quipping, “It’s a weekend thing.” Instead, Travis had his own game plan:

“I think you guys gotta find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good. Also, if you really have a problem with that, maybe it’s in her best interest to not have it in the fall, so she knows you’re invested in the anniversary every time it comes around.”

The Kelce brothers kept the discussion candid and full of laughs. Interestingly, Travis acknowledged the struggle for friends who might have to sell their football tickets to attend the wedding, while Jason doubled down on the importance of compromise in a relationship: “There’s more important things than football—and arguing with your wife is high up there,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jason closed his take with another straightforward advice for the fan: “I would just do the wedding whenever she wants to because that’s kind of your job now.” Reacting to Jason’s advice, brother Travis humorously responded, “Football is life.”

As the Kelce brothers juggle their football commitments—with the Chiefs chasing a historic three-peat—they still found time to help out a fan with their honest advice.