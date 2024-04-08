Jason Kelce Reveals Heartfelt Reason for Assisting Rey Mysterio Over Son Dom at WrestleMania 40

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce (right) appears during Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson sprang into action to support WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 (Night One). During a tag team match, with Rey and Andrade facing off against Santos Escobar and Rey’s son, Dominik Mysterio, trouble brewed as the latter aimed to unleash steel chair havoc on Rey.

Advertisement

However, two masked individuals rushed to Mysterio’s aid in a surprising turn of events, lending a hand to the LWO. One of the masked men banged Dominik Mysterio on the corner steel rod of the ring, which eventually led to Rey Mysterio and Andrade winning the match. Subsequently, the duo revealed their true identities, and they were none other than Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Kelce later shared in a WWE Digital Exclusive that as a long-time fan of Rey, he simply couldn’t stand by and watch the legend face a steel chair attack. He expressed,

Advertisement

“We grew up watching Rey, just such huge fans and we couldn’t let Dom get the better of his dad quite yet. No question about that.”

Jason Kelce’s unexpected cameo not only sparked excitement among fans but also led to some amusing moments, including being jokingly referred to as Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law.

Was Jason Kelce Called Taylor Swift’s ‘Brother-in-Law’ During WrestleMania Appearance?

The grand reveal on the biggest stage of the WWE was indeed spectacular when Kelce and Johnson took off their Eagles-themed masks. The entire arena erupted into cheers, and broadcaster Pat McAfee, as shocked as anyone, exclaimed, “Welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles,” as per PageSix. However, it was the humorous link to Taylor Swift that truly stole the spotlight.

Another announcer of the Pat McAfee Show quickly referenced Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, saying, “Isn’t that whathername’s brother-in-law?” The former Colts punter immediately played one of Taylor’s hit songs, “22,” before asking, “Is that who you are referring to?”

No one can blame McAfee’s staffer, given the intense “wedding” buzz between Travis and Taylor for the past few months; from the Super Bowl to their vacation in the Bahamas.