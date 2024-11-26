Jason Kelce Reveals Whether He Wants to Take Up Acting Like His Brother Travis Kelce

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Broadcaster Jason Kelce prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce has been promoting his upcoming show ‘Late Night with Jason Kelce’ on various podcasts and his latest stop was at Rich Eisen’s studio. The host and the guest delved into several topics, from his former NFL team to his brother’s, and even Jason’s entry into the entertainment world.

At one point, Eisen mentioned how Travis, while still playing, has kept himself busy with several projects. He dipped his toes in acting as well, appearing in ‘Grotesquerie’ and hosting ‘Who’s Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ This led the host to ask if Jason had similar aspirations.

“He’s also acting,” Rich told Jason before asking. “Do you want to do that?”

“I got my hands full for it now,” Jason replied. The former Eagles center has been involved with a lot of things in his post-NFL career. From his commitments to ESPN to hosting his podcast with brother Travis, while also remaining involved in some capacity with the Eagles. And on top of everything, he has a growing family to take care of.

Jason, however, isn’t entirely ruling out the possibility of pursuing acting. “I think it would be really fun to do something like that one day if it was the right situation. But right now, that is not doable under the current workload,” Jason added.

As Rich pointed out correctly, Travis can afford the luxury of keeping his hands full with loads of different projects to keep himself busy. However, when it comes to Jason, who is a father of three daughters (soon to be four), taking care of a big family with so much on their plate isn’t quite feasible.

Jason also emphasized that his wife wouldn’t be very thrilled about him taking on another project. “Kylie would be like, ‘What are you doing?’ If I tried to take on one more thing for sure,” he remarked.

Despite a tight schedule, the former Eagles center still isn’t keeping away from showbiz. Just a few months ago, Jason appeared at WrestleMania with Lane Johnson to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade in the ring.

When Rich curiously asked if he would do it again, Jason replied, “Again, we’re through the roof right now. But I will say it was a blast.”

The elder Kelce then went on to appreciate how skilled the wrestlers are in their craft, despite a large consensus thinking that it’s all choreographed.