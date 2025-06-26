Jason Kelce Ripping Off His Shorts at the Eagles Autism Foundation Event Deemed “Inappropriate” by Fans

Jason Kelce may have hung up his cleats, but retirement hasn’t dulled his flair for theatrics or his commitment to giving back.

Last night, the former Philadelphia Eagles center appeared in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the fifth annual Team 62 celebrity bartending fundraiser benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. But what happened during the event still managed to catch even his most devoted fans off guard.

Dressed in a white muscle tank, American flag shorts, and sneakers, Kelce stole the spotlight in true beach-town fashion. He climbed atop a towering lifeguard chair set up in the middle of Excursion Park and greeted a sea of cheering fans. Then, in a move now very on-brand for the 37-year-old, Kelce grabbed his patriotic shorts and ripped them off, revealing nothing but red, white, and blue briefs underneath.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ official X account captured the moment, captioning it, “We have no words…” And as Kelce strutted into the event in his star-spangled underwear, one female fan was even seen spinning his discarded shorts around in celebration.

But while many in attendance laughed and cheered, not everyone was amused. One fan, for instance, found Kelce’s antic to be “inappropriate”, maybe considering the agenda of the event. “I can’t unsee this now. Are we sure this helps the cause?” wondered another.

The rest, meanwhile, basked in the entertainment brought in by the New Heights host. “That’s pure Jason Kelce right there. Most players retire and disappear. Kelce climbs on a lifeguard chair in a flag Speedo because he genuinely loves his people,” penned an “X” user. “He’s so lovable,” chimed in another.

This, of course, wasn’t Jason Kelce’s first time making headlines by shedding layers in public. Back in January 2024, the beloved lineman went viral for stripping off his shirt in freezing weather while cheering on his brother Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game.

He later revealed that the moment was driven by a combination of passion, atmosphere, and a little bit of alcohol. “Yeah, I think I kind of got possessed by fandom on that occasion,” he said with a laugh.

He also made waves at the 2024 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, where he showed up without pants altogether — a last-minute oversight he credited to his wife, Kylie, who saved the day by packing khakis for him. “If I’m being honest, Kylie went out and bought them last minute and packed them for me,” Kelce admitted in response to a post from NBC Sports.

So love it or not, Jason Kelce remains exactly what he’s always been: 100% himself. The rest is conjecture with guaranteed entertainment.