“Losers Focus on Winners”: Rob Gronkowski Delivers Unfiltered Take On Micah Parsons After the LB’s Scathing Criticism of Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers had a terrible Christmas this year after suffering an upset loss against the visiting Ravens. Brock Purdy had one of the most disappointing performances this season after committing four crucial interceptions in this game alone. Despite leading the team to clinch the top NFC seed, pundits and players alike—even Micah Parsons—went on to rip on the star QB. This caused quite a ruckus on the internet, and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski went on to label the Cowboys star’s online banter as ‘really weird‘.

During his latest chat on the ‘Up and Adams Show’, Rob Gronkowski found it rather strange that Micah Parsons, a talented defensive superstar himself, was tweeting about the 49ers QB’s poor performance, while his team also came up short against the Dolphins on Monday. Gronk also reminded Parsons that the team was ‘absolutely dismantled’ when they faced the Niners this season.

“It’s really weird that he’s tweeting that out there. First there’s a saying out there, losers focus on winners and winners focus on winning. And if you want to be a winner, you just got to focus on winning,” Gronk said.

The Cowboys lost their Christmas Eve bout against the Buffalo Bills by 31-10. Rob praised Micah Parsons by calling him a standout defensive player who is likely contending for Defensive Player of the Year but was surprised by the fact that the linebacker was busy tweeting about another team’s quarterback instead of focusing on his own team’s success.

This all started when Micah Parsons took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Purdy’s performance against the Ravens when the 49ers were trailing by 21 points. In his view, the 49ers QB couldn’t execute any explosive plays when his team needed him the most.

Whatever the critics say, Brock Purdy has one of the best odds to win the MVP award this season. However, Micah Parsons, in the following tweet, questioned the criteria for achieving the MVP status, pointing at Purdy’s performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Purdy’s one bad game with a season-high four interceptions doesn’t define him as an unworthy MVP contender. His team is still leading the NFC conference and will surely repeat last year’s success.

With an 11-4 record, the 24-year-old quarterback has already crossed 4,000+ passing yards while completing 286 of 416 passes and managing 29 touchdowns. According to USA Today, he is still the best quarterback in the league, with a 55.4% success rate after Week 16. So, it’s no wonder why people came to Purdy’s defense.

Deebo Samuel Fires Back at Micah Parsons

Despite facing criticism, the players of the San Francisco 49ers stood firmly in support of their quarterback, Brock Purdy, expressing their unwavering confidence in him. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel slammed Micah Parsons’ brutal take on Brock Purdy.

He jogged Parsons’ memory about the 42-10 defeat and expressed his confusion about why the latter was so hell-bent on criticizing the team. In that game, Brock Purdy was exceptional, as he threw for 252 yards and had four touchdowns with a pass completion percentage of 70.8.

“But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don’t get why he’s so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be,” Deebo said.

It’s worth noting that it was the 49ers who secured a victory against America’s Team in the Divisional Round earlier this year, a win that marked the end of their opponent’s season. The two teams are once again heading to the playoffs and there’s a good chance they will meet once again. So, it will be worth watching who survives the playoff run.