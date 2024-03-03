“Too Late to Come Back”: Fans Annihilate Caleb Williams’ Gestures at NFL Combine After “Bad Media” Look Takes Over

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: USC quarterback Caleb Williams answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403013901

For a while, Caleb Williams has been projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. So, it’s no wonder why he didn’t seem to feel any pressure at the ongoing Combine in Indianapolis. The former USC Trojans shot-caller is expected to be selected by the Bears, who currently hold the first overall pick. However, ever since he chose not to participate in any Combine drills, fans and the media haven’t been feeling the same about him. Moreover, Caleb has explicitly mentioned that he won’t undergo any medical evaluations in Indianapolis, as he believes only the teams he plans on visiting should conduct these assessments.

The 2022 Heisman winner has firmly stated that performing or throwing at the Combine is unnecessary for him, as he believes his game films provide a comprehensive showcase of his abilities. Despite abstaining from participating in any drills on the day reserved for quarterbacks, he displayed a heartfelt gesture of respect and leadership by being the last player to leave the field, bidding farewell to all those who conducted the drills and organized the event.

However, fans believe that the first impression is the last impression, and no amount of warm gestures will alter the negative perception around him. A few even expressed disappointment in Williams, asserting that if he genuinely wanted to support the event, he should have actively participated. In their view, his non-participation reflects a lack of respect and raises concerns about his potential success in the NFL. One of these fans said in the comments, “Too late to come back from the bad media looks.”

There is an ongoing belief that Caleb’s abstinence from performing at the Combine will severely affect his draft stock, and he will likely lose the top spot. Perhaps clubs will not be rushing to draft him, as no one wants a player who has an attitude problem and feels he is bigger than the franchise.

Did Caleb Williams Fail at the NFL Combine?

Caleb Williams chose not to participate in the Combine, an event that invites less than 350 prospects to showcase their skills and athletic abilities in front of NFL teams, scouts, and fans. The Combine is typically seen as an opportunity for players seeking to boost their draft stock or lacking confidence in their abilities. Over the last two seasons at USC, he threw 72 touchdowns and only ten interceptions. His game films adequately showcase his footballing abilities, eliminating the need to further pad his resume.

Because of his non-participation, the media and fans speculate that this decision may impact his draft stock. Despite not performing in drills, the 2022 Heisman winner did meet with teams and participated in interviews.

Moreover, Williams has stated that, due to not every team being in a position to draft him, he prefers to focus on those teams genuinely interested in his abilities. Private meetings with interested teams allow for a more in-depth understanding of him, and medical evaluations can be conducted. What matters is players mettle and ability to fit in.

Williams plans to throw and participate in USC‘s Pro Day, an environment familiar to him. This approach is not unprecedented, with notable players like Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray choosing to skip Combine drills in the past, yet going on to be selected first overall in their respective drafts.