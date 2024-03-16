“Shannon Sharpe Has Created Opportunity For Me”: Cam Newton Pays Respect to Hall of Famer While Grinning Over His Katt Williams Payday

Shannon Sharpe, the former Pro Hall of Famer tight end has stayed relevant in the NFL long after his playing days ended. He recently topped the headlines as he interviewed Katt Williams, reportedly making more money than any of his years in the league. Gaining much traction, Sharpe also managed to get Cam Newton’s appreciation, acknowledging the doors opened up by him by Sharpe.

In a recent episode of the 4th and 1st podcast, Cam Newton took up a series of topics, with Kirk Cousins’ updated contract at the center. As the conversation unfolded, Newton marveled at Shannon Sharpe for rising to such great heights. With a grin on his face, Newton contemplated the fallout of Shannon Sharpe’s excellence and its impact on his journey.

“I mean, Shannon, I mean the highest year that he made… I mean like he made 23 million over the course of his career, but we got about three million for a year. That’s a lot of money to do a video, one interview, you walking away with a $3 million. Um, man, I don’t know, that’s a blessing,” Newton remarked.

However, the former quarterback showed the utmost respect for Sharpe, who is leading the way with his achievements.

“What I’m trying to tell you, if y’all give me that star power too…I told him at Super Bowl and I was serious as could be. Shannon Sharp has created opportunity for me,” he said.

Further on, the indebted former quarterback delved into the details, adding,

“I make sure that every single time I get on these guys’ platform I try to do my best…not in a disingenuous way in a very organic way. To say without a Shannon Sharpe, without a Stephen A., without really a Pat McAfee, like these guys have paved the way so guys like me who are not your prototypical news provider can do what he do his way.”

While Cam Newton projected $3 million for the interview, Shannon Sharpe has kept the numbers to himself. However, the Nightcap podcast host added enough intrigue to it for the interested parties, he commented that it was far beyond guesses. In an episode of Nightcap, Sharpe said,

“So whatever you think I made, 3x it. So if you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made $2 million, 3x it.”

For the record, Shannon Sharpe has an estimated net worth of $15 million, via Celebrity Net Worth as of 2024. His career earnings from the NFL include $22 million in 13 seasons for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. To add more context, Sharpe had a four-year contract with the Ravens, signed in 2000, worth $13.8 million per Spotrac.

This means the highest earning would come to be around $3.45 million, giving away a fair idea of the numbers involved in the interview with Katt Williams, which might transcend Cam Newton’s estimation. Meanwhile, Cam Newton is using the opportunity given to him by Sharpe to make some waves of his own.

Cam Newton Makes Headlines for Kirk Cousins Comments

Kirk Cousins came out of a year of recovery which was believed to head to the free agency market. However, not letting go of the opportunity, the Atlanta Falcons made a massive deal with the veteran quarterback. Cousins’ new contract with the Falcons is worth a staggering $180 million, valid for four years. His movement to the second place on the list of all-time NFL career earnings leaders after Aaron Rodgers garnered a lot of attention.

Amongst the commentaries, Cam Newton’s remarks stood out, making many headlines. In his assessment of Kirk Cousins’ contract, Newton used tangible arguments to set the stage on the ‘4th & 1’ podcast.

His initial reactions, “Damn. F**k. Who is your agent?” was followed by, “It is extremely alarming that he only had one playoff win in 12 years,” remarked Newton.

However, he rallied soon to a harsh response, considering the numbers on Cousins’ contract.

“He’s coming off of an injury. Why didn’t they get Justin Fields? I can’t make it about me, but if I were to make it about me, it’s like, I’m in Atlanta,” added Newton.

Though the words hit a chord, Newton made no mistake in quoting Cousins’ achievements. The new 35-year-old Atlanta Falcons quarterback has only won once in the playoffs in 2019. He led the Minnesota Vikings to seal a 26-20 close win against the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round.

However, those who live in glass houses, cannot afford to throw stones at others. Cam Newton himself has just three playoff wins in the 2014 and 2015 postseasons with the Carolina Panthers, in his 11-year career. Therefore, pointing fingers at Cousins by Newton serves no good, except for making him stand out from all others who respect Cousins for his consistency and veteran status.