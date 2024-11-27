Jason Kelce Says He’s Great at “Producing Girls,” but Fourth One Will Be His Last

In the latest episode of ‘New Heights,’ Jason Kelce had a piece of not-so-new news to share with the fans. It was, of course, about him and his wife, Kylie Kelce, expecting their fourth child together—another baby girl.

Advertisement

“The other piece of new news is, uh, Jumanji works. I told you guys,” he quipped, sending co-host Travis Kelce into fits of laughter. It was a nod to Jason’s recent advice to a fan that landed him in hot water with Kylie. But true to his antics, Jason brought it up again on the podcast to share the good news.

“(Jumanji) works better than Marvin Gaye,” the former center further remarked before adding, “Yeah, we have our fourth child on the way. It is another girl. I’m very good at producing girls.”

To elaborate on the “Jumanji” reference, it all started when a fan called the podcast to ask what they would do during a “dry spell” with their significant other. Jason responded that he would wear tight pants and clothing and put on Jumanji on the TV to seduce his wife.

Kylie later reacted to the story, bashing Jason and saying that she would have him “experience a spell of his wife, saying that she’s not interested.” Clearly, though, Jason has developed a knack for playing with fire since hanging up his cleats.

But all in good fun, of course. The proud girl dad seemed happier than ever to welcome another baby girl into the world. “Obviously, super excited, I love my daughters so much, and the fact that we’re getting another one is beyond exciting,” he said during the show.

However, he’s fairly sure this will be the last baby he wants to have with Kylie. “I think, you know, we will see. This might be it. Might be the last hurrah,” he continued.

Travis seemed to be on the same page, as he chimed in, “Yeah, I think, four beautiful little girls is very magical,” before Jason interrupted, asking, “(Four) is a good number?”

Jason initially wanted to have three kids, he revealed, but Kylie had a bigger picture in mind. She wanted a total of five. Now, though, Jason isn’t sure if his wife still feels the same way.

“I don’t know if she’s feeling that anymore. She’s like ‘I’ve had my (share). I’m done.'”

Travis, the concerned brother-in-law, then added that a baby can be a lot of work, clearly proud of how Kylie has handled motherhood so far. But Jason, in his usual fashion, made a hilarious joke. “I mean, it is grueling for me. I have to do a lot of work,” he said, leaving Travis shaking his head.

“You’re ridiculous. Get the f**k outta here,” Travis said in response.

Jason and Kylie have three daughters: 5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennet. The news of their fourth baby girl on the way was announced just a few days ago, so it’s not yet clear when she will be joining the family.