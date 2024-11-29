Jason Kelce Trusts Kansas City High School Students to Convert His ’86 Chevy Truck Into an Electric Vehicle

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former NFL player Jason Kelce prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Apart from Bill Belichick, there is perhaps no one enjoying their first year away from the NFL grind more than Jason Kelce. He’s taken a job with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, he’s been seen enjoying tailgates with fans, he’s still doing his podcast with his brother, and now, he’s got his own YouTube channel which is quickly gaining traction.

The channel, named Jason Kelce, was started earlier this week. Three videos have been published so far.

His first video takes viewers through a music video shoot with indie rock band Mt. Joy at a Philadelphia Eagles game. It has garnered 6.6k views, and counting. His third and latest video has over 11.1k views. In that, Kelce is seen allowing high school students to attempt to turn his old Chevrolet pickup truck into a supercar powered by Tesla electric technology.

As is often the case with Kelce, he didn’t do this just because he thought it was funny or would get views for his nascent YouTube page. It was for the greater good. The video was made in conjunction with Kansas City’s Operation Breakthrough, an organization that helps teach real-world skills to kids who need it most.

The video followed the car transformation, but Kelce made sure to showcase how Operation Breakthrough impacts the community. He said:

“Operation Breakthrough serves over 700 kids every day, from infants to teens, providing education, meals, and a safe place to learn and grow. The Ignition Lab is just one example of how they’re teaching real skills that can change lives. Our family has been supporting OB for years but seeing it firsthand, these kids blew me away with what they can do.”

Kelce added that when he visited the group’s Ignition Lab, the high school kids explained how they turned a classic Chevelle into a Tesla-powered “masterpiece”. After Kelce agreed to let them do the same to his Chevy, they pitched him two options. In the end, the former NFL All-Pro decided to go “all in” on the restoration.

“We’re talking dual Tesla Model 3 battery packs, 500-mile range, and a full show-quality restoration. When they tried sneaking past that $30,000 price difference… I knew we had to go all in,” said Kelce.

It was Jason’s brother, Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end Travis, who introduced him to Operation Breakthrough. Travis has been working with them for over a decade. He and the Chiefs have been one of the driving forces behind the organization’s growth in recent years.