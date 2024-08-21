mobile app bar

Jason Kelce Uses Stand-In as Travis Kelce Misses First Ad for Home Brand

Suresh Menon
Published

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

About two months ago, the Ohio-based beverage company Garage Beers announced Travis and Jason Kelce as “significant owners and operators” of the brand. Now that the takeover has settled, the Kelce brothers have kicked off a new era for Garage Beers with a hilarious commercial featuring the world-famous Kelce trio.

The commercial depicts a Kelce family reunion with Jason and Ed chatting in the living room alongside a Travis Kelce cutout. Jason starts off by declaring how pleasant it is to have everyone for a family gathering.

Ed, however, didn’t fall for it and fumed as he looked at Travis’s cutout. Jason, perplexed by his father’s reaction, asked, “What do you mean?” Ed replied, noting how it’s always been nearly impossible to have both Jason and Travis in the same place at the same time during the football season.

Jason, in a clear display of poor acting, tries to control his laughter as he says, “We’re all here,” while glancing at his brother’s cutout. The commercial then cuts to the brand logo, followed by a post-credit scene where Ed breaks the fourth wall, ridiculing the cutout for being shorter than his younger son. “You couldn’t afford a full size?” he quipped.

The entire commercial had a feel-good yet surreal quality to it. However, it effectively conveyed the message of beverages bringing families together during football season. Therefore, casting the NFL’s most popular family was truly spot on.

But how is an active NFL player promoting an alcoholic beverage? Technically, Travis was only visually present. Most importantly, the beer in his hands was hilariously crossed out by a tape to bypass the NFL regulation.

That said, the younger Kelce’s cutout won netizens’ hearts, as it didn’t take long for them to flock to social media to share their two cents.

Fans react to hilarious new commercial from Travis and Jason Kelce’s brand

While Jason and Ed were shown in their usual relaxed outfits, Travis was humorously dressed in a mint blue suit. Fans promptly poked fun at the KC Chiefs star’s attire, noting that, as usual, the TE had managed to overdress for a family gathering.

Others, meanwhile, appreciated the brand for using a family setting to get people hyped for the upcoming football season.

For many, Ed Kelce became the star of the show. From his delivery to his screen presence, netizens were left in awe and couldn’t have enough of him.

A few gullible fans, who didn’t know the NFL regulations poked fun at the makers for not getting Travis on board.

Another takeaway from the commercial was how fit Jason looked in it. Reports indicate that Kelce has lost 20 pounds since retirement and is aiming to hit the 35-pound mark. Given his upcoming broadcasting stint and more on-screen roles, it’s no surprise to see him starring in commercials. Similarly, Travis will also be focusing on his showbiz future post-retirement.

Arguably, this commercial is the teaser of the plethora of upcoming on-screen involvements that the Kelce brothers will have on our screen.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

