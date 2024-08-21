Jason Kelce Uses Stand-In as Travis Kelce Misses First Ad for Home Brand

About two months ago, the Ohio-based beverage company Garage Beers announced Travis and Jason Kelce as “significant owners and operators” of the brand. Now that the takeover has settled, the Kelce brothers have kicked off a new era for Garage Beers with a hilarious commercial featuring the world-famous Kelce trio.

The commercial depicts a Kelce family reunion with Jason and Ed chatting in the living room alongside a Travis Kelce cutout. Jason starts off by declaring how pleasant it is to have everyone for a family gathering.

Ed, however, didn’t fall for it and fumed as he looked at Travis’s cutout. Jason, perplexed by his father’s reaction, asked, “What do you mean?” Ed replied, noting how it’s always been nearly impossible to have both Jason and Travis in the same place at the same time during the football season.

Jason, in a clear display of poor acting, tries to control his laughter as he says, “We’re all here,” while glancing at his brother’s cutout. The commercial then cuts to the brand logo, followed by a post-credit scene where Ed breaks the fourth wall, ridiculing the cutout for being shorter than his younger son. “You couldn’t afford a full size?” he quipped.

The entire commercial had a feel-good yet surreal quality to it. However, it effectively conveyed the message of beverages bringing families together during football season. Therefore, casting the NFL’s most popular family was truly spot on.

But how is an active NFL player promoting an alcoholic beverage? Technically, Travis was only visually present. Most importantly, the beer in his hands was hilariously crossed out by a tape to bypass the NFL regulation.

That said, the younger Kelce’s cutout won netizens’ hearts, as it didn’t take long for them to flock to social media to share their two cents.

Fans react to hilarious new commercial from Travis and Jason Kelce’s brand

While Jason and Ed were shown in their usual relaxed outfits, Travis was humorously dressed in a mint blue suit. Fans promptly poked fun at the KC Chiefs star’s attire, noting that, as usual, the TE had managed to overdress for a family gathering.

Travis is always over dressing for the occasion — A MandalorianYour Sports Fantasy Girl⚾️ (@sexysportslover) August 21, 2024

Others, meanwhile, appreciated the brand for using a family setting to get people hyped for the upcoming football season.

Garage beer bringing families together during football season is a beautiful thing! — POG ® (@PogDigital) August 21, 2024

For many, Ed Kelce became the star of the show. From his delivery to his screen presence, netizens were left in awe and couldn’t have enough of him.

Ed needs to be in every promo! — kate (@batuu2024) August 21, 2024

A few gullible fans, who didn’t know the NFL regulations poked fun at the makers for not getting Travis on board.

Smh you couldn’t afford a fullsize Travis?? — millenialaf (@millenialaf84) August 21, 2024

Another takeaway from the commercial was how fit Jason looked in it. Reports indicate that Kelce has lost 20 pounds since retirement and is aiming to hit the 35-pound mark. Given his upcoming broadcasting stint and more on-screen roles, it’s no surprise to see him starring in commercials. Similarly, Travis will also be focusing on his showbiz future post-retirement.

Arguably, this commercial is the teaser of the plethora of upcoming on-screen involvements that the Kelce brothers will have on our screen.