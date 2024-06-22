Jason Kelce’s Fits During Taylor Swift Concert Confuse Fashion Police

Two days of Jason Kelce attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert translates to endless moments for fans to munch on. First, we saw lots of Swifties handing friendship bracelets to the former Eagles center. Then there was the video of him showing off said bracelets to Kylie Kelce.

But what made the most noise amongst all the antics was Jason’s eccentric fashion choices. Although one could argue that post-retirement, his most memorable moments are all shirtless, he does wear interesting attire every now and then. And during his visit to his brother’s girlfriend’s concert in London, the elder Kelce gave all fans enough to chatter about.

On the first day of the tour, he was seen wearing a dark gray shirt with black lines on the front. The look was completed with blue jeans and white sneakers. But obviously, that day, the highlight of his attire became the friendship bracelets.

However, today, he was first seen in a mustard and white shirt with a Peaky Blinders-inspired hat. He also sported a very snug pair of pants. But what perplexed onlookers were his flip-flops. Kelce chose to pair his rather chic-looking attire with white flip-flops. Obviously, the fashion police were quick to notice this and flocked to social media to voice their two cents. See for yourselves:

jason looks so sharpe but then you look down and see those damn flops pic.twitter.com/DRfI2pkCne — bethany ♡ tortured poet (@corneliastagain) June 22, 2024

@JasonKelce blink twice if you need us to buy you a pair of shoes — Kat (✨fan account✨) (@KatsFaith13) June 22, 2024

From the first day as well, people were shocked to see him wear “real” shoes and jeans, owing to his more-than-casual approach to fashion:

He even wore real shoes. Dressed up for the occassion! — Gin (@gin_316) June 21, 2024

I see Jason brought jeans for Jason — hayley (@bambibuckingham) June 21, 2024

And if these weren’t enough, the former Philly center was later seen donning an Eras Tour T-shirt in honor of Taylor Swift. And fans loved every moment of it:

‼️| Jason Kelce hit the merch stand at tonight’s show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Qbx5dU2S7h — MILA (@newromantic_s13) June 22, 2024

JASON KELCE YOU DID NOT pic.twitter.com/gs7rwWvSts — Daniel (@DanielBJK1903) June 22, 2024

No one can argue with Jason Kelce’s charm. No matter what he does, he brings his authenticity to it and everyone enjoys that positive energy. He’s someone who’s been accepted across fanbases, demographics, and even countries now. His ability to be himself in the most unique situations builds a real rapport with the fans.

Jason Carries a Beer in the Most ‘Kelce Way’ Possible

In a moment that only he could create, the elder Kelce was spotted walking inside Wembley Stadium with a beer glass held between his teeth, seemingly adjusting the friendship bracelets gifted by countless Swifties throughout the night. Here’s the video:

Jason Kelce getting a beer and putting on a Swiftie friendship bracelet like an absolute boss at the Taylor Swift concert last night in London pic.twitter.com/kvmtLu9tjf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 22, 2024

The first time Jason and Kylie graced an Eras Tour concert, fans got a delightful show from both the superstar on stage and the stars in her audience. Was it really unexpected, though? Surely, during next Wednesday’s New Heights episode, we will hear even more about the former center’s experience.