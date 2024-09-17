Jason Kelce’s Viral Dance: Patrick Mahomes Gets Epic Response From Eagles Legend After “Go Crazy” Comment

Jason Kelce busted out his insane dance moves during the Monday Night Countdown in Philly. The clip spread rapidly on social media, with even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joining in the fun.

Mahomes commented on the video, encouraging Kelce to “go crazy”. Kelce, never one to hold back, playfully responded, reminding Mahomes that he’d already witnessed those dance moves firsthand before sharing them with the world. Kelce wrote,

Hahaha you’ve seen this first hand!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 17, 2024

Fans, too, were delighted to see Jason back in Philly and living it up with his crazy personality. They took to X to express their reactions to the viral video, with many stating that he’s living his best life after retirement.

Dudes living his best life LFG — King (@King_gnik123) September 16, 2024

A fan joked that Kelce’s moves and body are the embodiment of peak male performance.

This is what peak male performance looks like. — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 16, 2024

A few wondered about the number of drinks that the Super Bowl consumed while many complimented him on his dance moves. See for yourself,

How many drinks did Jason have today? The line has got to be set at 15 — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) September 16, 2024

Great dance moves ! — Tommy (@tm1515152005) September 17, 2024

Jason looked like a bundle of energy on the stage, sporting a Kelly green velour tracksuit as he grooved to the music. Looking noticeably lighter and fitter since his retirement, Kelce showed off his entire dance repertoire.

He effortlessly glided from side to side, threw in the Running Man, high-knee moves, and more, leaving no step unused.

He traded shoulder pads and cleats for suits and boots when signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN a join Monday Night Countdown as a pre-game analyst. That’s one of the reasons for his presence in Philadelphia as the Eagles take on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are currently leading Atlanta at half-time. Perhaps Jason’s energetic dance moves breathed renewed energy into the Jalen Hurts-led unit.