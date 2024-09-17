mobile app bar

Jason Kelce’s Viral Dance: Patrick Mahomes Gets Epic Response From Eagles Legend After “Go Crazy” Comment

Ayush Juneja
Published

Jason Kelce

Retired Eagle Jason Kelce. Credit- Courier-Post photo by Jim Walsh / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Jason Kelce busted out his insane dance moves during the Monday Night Countdown in Philly. The clip spread rapidly on social media, with even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joining in the fun.

Mahomes commented on the video, encouraging Kelce to “go crazy”. Kelce, never one to hold back, playfully responded, reminding Mahomes that he’d already witnessed those dance moves firsthand before sharing them with the world. Kelce wrote,

Fans, too, were delighted to see Jason back in Philly and living it up with his crazy personality. They took to X to express their reactions to the viral video, with many stating that he’s living his best life after retirement.

A fan joked that Kelce’s moves and body are the embodiment of peak male performance.

A few wondered about the number of drinks that the Super Bowl consumed while many complimented him on his dance moves. See for yourself,

Jason looked like a bundle of energy on the stage, sporting a Kelly green velour tracksuit as he grooved to the music. Looking noticeably lighter and fitter since his retirement, Kelce showed off his entire dance repertoire.

He effortlessly glided from side to side, threw in the Running Man, high-knee moves, and more, leaving no step unused.

He traded shoulder pads and cleats for suits and boots when signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN a join Monday Night Countdown as a pre-game analyst. That’s one of the reasons for his presence in Philadelphia as the Eagles take on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are currently leading Atlanta at half-time. Perhaps Jason’s energetic dance moves breathed renewed energy into the Jalen Hurts-led unit.

