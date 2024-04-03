mobile app bar

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals the Story Behind Her Passion For the Eagles Autism Foundation

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Joining Forces With $6.5 Billion Beauty Giant, Jason Kelce's Gorgeous Wife Kylie is Gearing up to Aid Aspiring Young Female Athletes

Kylie Kelce in Philadelphia Eagles’ Jacket
Credit – Philadelphia Eagles’ Instagram

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is not only a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles but also a very passionate and vocal supporter of the Eagles Autism Foundation. The Foundation aims to raise awareness about autism through “research, advocacy, empathy and unity.” In her appearance on the Today Show, the wife of legendary center Jason Kelce revealed exactly why this cause is so close to her heart.

Kylie’s introduction to people on the spectrum actually happened very young. It was her neighbor Tim, whom Kylie thought of as a brother, and he reciprocated that sentiment. But he took it one step further by calling Kylie’s mom his girlfriend and her dad ‘the boss.’ Elaborating, Kylie said,

“He was a constant. He was always around. And it was a learning experience that I didn’t even know we were gaining. And, so it gave me this deep love and appreciation for one person who was on the autism spectrum. So, therefore, it sort of just gives you this love and it definitely fueled my passion.”

According to Kylie, she was “all in” when she found out that Jeffrey Laurie’s focus for the Eagles’ foundation was going to be autism, owing to his own brother being on the spectrum. On World Autism Acceptance Day, Kylie and the Eagles took over the TODAY Show plaza in New York City.

Kylie Kelce Kicks off the World Autism Awareness Month

The Eagles Autism Foundation kicked off the Autism Acceptance Month alongside Kylie Kelce, who serves as the Senior event consultant for the foundation. Monday morning, the Today Show featured a segment showcasing the Autism Foundation’s event in their plaza. The event included Eagles cheerleaders, a drumline, an appearance by Eagles mascot Swoop, and football challenges for kids.

Kylie Kelce was there to shine a spotlight on the amazing work the Eagles Autism Foundation does in the Philadelphia area year-round, alongside a bus full of people who benefit from the foundation’s impact. Landon Dickerson, who recently became the replacement for Jason Kelce on the Eagles, also joined Kylie for the event.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Read more from Nidhi

Share this article

Don’t miss these