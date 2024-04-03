Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals the Story Behind Her Passion For the Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is not only a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles but also a very passionate and vocal supporter of the Eagles Autism Foundation. The Foundation aims to raise awareness about autism through “research, advocacy, empathy and unity.” In her appearance on the Today Show, the wife of legendary center Jason Kelce revealed exactly why this cause is so close to her heart.

Kylie’s introduction to people on the spectrum actually happened very young. It was her neighbor Tim, whom Kylie thought of as a brother, and he reciprocated that sentiment. But he took it one step further by calling Kylie’s mom his girlfriend and her dad ‘the boss.’ Elaborating, Kylie said,

“He was a constant. He was always around. And it was a learning experience that I didn’t even know we were gaining. And, so it gave me this deep love and appreciation for one person who was on the autism spectrum. So, therefore, it sort of just gives you this love and it definitely fueled my passion.”

According to Kylie, she was “all in” when she found out that Jeffrey Laurie’s focus for the Eagles’ foundation was going to be autism, owing to his own brother being on the spectrum. On World Autism Acceptance Day, Kylie and the Eagles took over the TODAY Show plaza in New York City.

Kylie Kelce Kicks off the World Autism Awareness Month

The Eagles Autism Foundation kicked off the Autism Acceptance Month alongside Kylie Kelce, who serves as the Senior event consultant for the foundation. Monday morning, the Today Show featured a segment showcasing the Autism Foundation’s event in their plaza. The event included Eagles cheerleaders, a drumline, an appearance by Eagles mascot Swoop, and football challenges for kids.

Kylie Kelce was there to shine a spotlight on the amazing work the Eagles Autism Foundation does in the Philadelphia area year-round, alongside a bus full of people who benefit from the foundation’s impact. Landon Dickerson, who recently became the replacement for Jason Kelce on the Eagles, also joined Kylie for the event.