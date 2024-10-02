Jason & Travis Kelce Drop Epic Reactions While Sharing Mom Donna’s Chicken Recipe: “Never F***ing Made This for Us”

It’s not Jason or Travis Kelce making the headlines this time, but their mother, Donna! It’s no secret that Momma Kelce is a great cook. Now, she has become a part of the ‘Cooking with the Starrs,’ and that too for a good cause.

In the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers announced that their mother, Donna, will be featured in an epic cookbook showcasing over 30 recipes from their family. Proceeds from the cookbook will benefit the Star Children’s Fund to support pediatric cancer research efforts.

Talking about the announcement, Travis exclaimed, “Isn’t she [Donna] just the sweetest woman in the world!”

He further complimented his mother’s cooking skills, remarking, “She knows how to cook… You don’t get two big old boys like this without knowing how to cook.”

The brother duo then examined their mom’s recipe in the book, one of which was Baked Sweet & Spicy Chicken Breast. After initially guessing it to be lasagna, Travis and Jason were left shocked by the dish, as Donna had apparently never made it for them.

“Baked sweet and spicy chicken breast! She never fu***ing made this for us!” exclaimed a hilariously offended Travis. Jason chimed in, saying, “Yeah, I’ve never had this,” before jokingly “calling nonsense” on the recipe.

The Chiefs tight end, however, acknowledged that “She got real good when we left the house.” In reply, the older Kelce retorted that maybe their father had stopped slowing her down.

After a few chuckles, Travis ended the discussion with, “Dad would just eat the chicken breast before they even…” He even tried mimicking his mother’s voice, meekly saying, “Goddamnit, Ed,” which must have reflected Donna’s reaction after Papa Kelce started indulging in poorly cooked meat.

It’s worth mentioning that The Starr Fund was founded in 2017 under the Vincent Lombardi Cancer Foundation. This non-profit specifically raises funds for childhood cancer research.

Former Packers star Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry, laid the foundation of the organization with the aim of helping families in need, having experienced personal losses themselves.

By now, it’s quite clear that Donna is well known within the NFL community for her charity efforts as much as her cooking skills. Well, she did combine the two last year with a cake sale.

Donna Kelce’s bake sale for a good cause

Mama Kelce loves to bake as she confessed herself in an earlier interview with The Today Show. “I do love to bake, and I bake a lot…I bake cookies, blueberry muffins, whatever is easy to travel.”

Last year she even held an ‘old-fashioned bake sale’ in a partnership with Aramark Sports+Entertainment.

The sale was open to all fans of her sons’ teams and the proceeds would go to charity organizations chosen by the Chiefs and the Eagles. Kansas City chose Operation Breakthrough while Philadelphia chose the Eagles Autism Foundation. The sale was held at the teams’ stadiums, Lincoln Financial Field and Arrowhead.

Talking about the recipe, Donna had called it “an absolute favorite” for her and her family. She further said:

“They have been a holiday staple for a long time, so it is very special to share the recipe that Travis, Jason, and the kids love with fans during the holidays. I hope they will enjoy them as much as we have through the years and gather in the kitchen with their own families and friends to bake them, just as I do with mine.”

Be it cookies or her other famous recipes, Donna has carved out her own niche within the hearts of NFL fans. On top of that, her efforts to raise money for noble causes are definitely the cherry on top!